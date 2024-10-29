First Bank proposes new name after upgrading banking platforms

FBN Holding Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, has announced plans to change its name, Plc at its upcoming 12 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 14, 2024.

The bank announced this in a notice of its AGM signed byAdewale Arogundade, acting company secretary .

The name change is one of the several notable decisions the bank’s shareholders will consider at the AGM.

The company’s rebranding will also extend to its subsidiaries across Africa.

The notice reads: “The shift to “First Holdco Plc” represents a significant moment for FBN Holdings, aiming to modernise its identity and streamline its corporate structure.

