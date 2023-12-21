Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNEWSAFRICAFirefighters battle wildfire for third day in South Africa
AFRICA

Firefighters battle wildfire for third day in South Africa

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Agbeni market gutted by fire

Firefighters are still battling a wildfire in Cape Town, South Africa, three days after it broke out.

The wild blaze was quickly spread by heavy winds after it started early Tuesday on a mountain overlooking Simon’s Town, about 40km (24 miles) south of Cape Town.

Nineteen fire engines and several crews operated through Wednesday night, local councillor Simon Liell-Cock told Cape Talk radio station.

Helicopter operations to douse the blaze with water from the ocean resumed early Thursday.

The crews are combating several different fires around the mountain, Mr Liell-Cock says.

“Out of control” wind conditions have complicated the response efforts, City of Cape Town’s emergency services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said in an update on X.

Previous article
Kylian Mbappe Scores Birthday Brace As Paris Saint-Germain End Year On Top Of Ligue 1
Next article
Guinea-Bissau president sacks newly-appointed PM, Geraldo Martins
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network