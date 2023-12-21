Firefighters battle wildfire for third day in South Africa

Firefighters are still battling a wildfire in Cape Town, South Africa, three days after it broke out.

The wild blaze was quickly spread by heavy winds after it started early Tuesday on a mountain overlooking Simon’s Town, about 40km (24 miles) south of Cape Town.

Nineteen fire engines and several crews operated through Wednesday night, local councillor Simon Liell-Cock told Cape Talk radio station.

Helicopter operations to douse the blaze with water from the ocean resumed early Thursday.

The crews are combating several different fires around the mountain, Mr Liell-Cock says.

“Out of control” wind conditions have complicated the response efforts, City of Cape Town’s emergency services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said in an update on X.