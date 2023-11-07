Fire Service recovers 7-year-old’s dead body from well in Kwara

Kwara State Fire Service on Monday recovered the dead body of a seven-year-old boy, Abdul-Haayi, who fell into a well in Ilorin, the state capital.

The tragic incident occurred at about 5:28 pm in Yaa-Lateef House, along Tinu Street, Akerebiata area of Ilorin, in Ilorin East Local Government of the state.

The fire service was summoned through a telephone by a certain Mr Idowu, who lived in the neighbourhood where the incident occurred.

According to Hassan Adekunle, the spokesman of the fire service, the firefighters were able to recover the dead body from the well and later handed it over to a certain Mr Yussuf, a family member of the deceased.

The victim reportedly went to fetch water at the well and, in the process, slipped and tumbled down into the well.

The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and should desist from sending underage children to fetch water from domestic wells.