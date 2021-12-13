Fire razes shopping complex at Computer Village in Lagos

Fire has razed a shopping complex located in the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

The fire incident was said to have started in the early hours of Monday.

The affected shopping complex houses many shops where traders sell phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak has not been ascertained.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Monday.

The police spokesperson said firefighters have been mobilised to the area.

“There was a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, early hour of today. The fire engulfed a shopping complex,” Ajisebutu said.

“As soon as the report was received, fire fighters were contacted and they arrived immediately.

“Policemen were drafted there to protect the fire fighters and others. The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property which estimates are not yet known were destroyed.”

In November, there was a gas pipeline leak at the Computer Village axis of the state.