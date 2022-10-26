in NEWS

Fire guts WAEC national office in Lagos

179 Views

WAEC office on fire

An early morning fire outbreak has been reported at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Yaba, National Office, Lagos.

A report monitored on a Lagos radio station Bond FM, noted that firefighters from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have arrived at the scene of the incident to extinguish the fire as of the time of filing this report.

An eyewitness said a staff of the Council believed to have been trapped in between some floors was observed attempting to jump through the window of the 12-floor magnificent building to escape being suffocated.

None of the Council officials could be reached for further details.

 

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Atiku on personal vendetta, against me over killer herdsmen – Ortom
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer fears re-emerge as Lionel Messi makes Champions League history

UCL: Lionel Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record after scoring two goals in PSG’s latest win