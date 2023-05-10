Fire guts Nigerian Air Force Base in Abuja

A fire broke out at the Nigerian Air Force Base in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire, which gutted some buildings in the base, is still unknown.

The Federal Fire Service responded to put out the fire.

The Head of Operations, FFF FCT, Amiola Adebayo, confirmed the incident and stated that a statement will be released once the cause is determined.

He said, “The fire gutted part of the NAF Base, and our men are here putting out the fire, and we’re working hard to completely quench the fire.

“However, I can’t confirm the cause of the fire outbreak yet, but we’ll put out a statement once our findings are concluded.”