Sunday, December 17, 2023
Fire guts Lagos TCN substation

A fire accident on Saturday night gutted a Transmission Company of Nigeria’s power substation in Maryland, Lagos State.

According to a late-night statement released by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire has been put out.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, also stated in the statement that no life was lost in the fire incident.

The statement read, “The fire that erupted at the Transmission Company of Nigeria power sub-station at Maryland Junction, Maryland, at about 20:06 hours has been put out by the gallantry crew of the Ilupeju Fire Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“No casualties were recorded as an investigation into the cause of the fire and the enumeration of valuables affected is ongoing.”

