Fire guts house at Oshodi , victims beg LASG for support

Fire on Monday gutted a bungalow at No 13 Olowokere Street, Oshodi, Lagos.

A source said the inferno started from one of the rooms in the building before spreading to other rooms.

Tenants and sympathisers reportedly battled to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings before the arrival of Lagos State Fire Service officials, who eventually put it out.

A 60 year-old man named Amos died in the inferno before emergency responders arrived.

The Leader of the team from the Lagos State Fire Service described the destruction to the bungalow as “massive and severe’’

We received the distress call at 2 a.m.,’’ the officer, who pleaded anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the Press, said.

According to him, the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

He said that the remains of the victim was handed over to officials of Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), who in turn deposited the corpse at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba (IDH) , Yaba.

Meanwhile, some victims of the early morning fire have called on the state government for support to overcome the trauma.

The victims, who made the appeal, told the NewsDay Nigeria that they had lost all their properties worth millions of naira in the fire.

The owner of building, 83 year-old Mrs Remilekun Animashau said the victims were left with only the clothes they were wearing.

“We were left homeless, without food and clothes. All our possessions went up in smoke

“The Lagos State Government should please come to our aid,’’ she said.

Another victim, Mr. Tunji Abiola Adekanye said he has lost his life saving to the inferno and that the incident has rendered his family homeless.

“The building was razed down completely, I could not pick even a pin from the house,” he lamented.

He called on both the state government and Oshodi/Isolo local government to come to their rescue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!