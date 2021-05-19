Fire guts Borno State Government House

Fire outbreak has occurred at the Maiduguri Government House, Borno on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at about 3 pm at one of the powerhouses where generators providing electricity for the entire Government House was situated.

Some personnel said the fire started from the generator which is about 400 metres to Governor Babagana Zulum’s office, shortly after a technical staff member refilled its tank with petrol.

The fire was put off shortly by the combined efforts of the staff and fire service unit of the house.

The Government House in Maiduguri has the official residence and office of the governor, residences of the security aides and junior staff, other offices including the department of press and media affairs among others.

Maiduguri has been without electricity supply from the national grid since late January following incessant attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on power transmission facilities.