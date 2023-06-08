The final of the UEFA Europa Conference League between West Ham United and Fiorentina held on Thursday was halted for a few minutes as a cup thrown by a West Ham fan left Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi bleeding from the head. According to Sky Sports, “Plastic pint glasses were hurled from the West Ham end throughout the first half at the Eden Arena in Prague. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande eventually halted play after Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit by another object as he went to take a corner just after the half-hour mark.”

Further, it stated that “Biraghi suffered a cut to the back of his head and required treatment and a bandage.”

As per Sky Sports, “Police in Prague arrested more than 30 people after violence broke out ahead of the game in the city centre.”

West Ham United defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the UEFA Conference League at the Fortuna Arena Stadium on Thursday.

The 2-1 win over Italian club Fiorentina meant that West Ham United won their first major trophy in 43 years and their first major European trophy since 1965.

The final match went down the wire, as West Ham United’s player Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute of the match to grab the win for his team.

The first half was a 0-0 draw. In the second half, Said Benrahma scored in the 62nd minute from a penalty kick to give a one-goal lead to West Ham United.

Just after five minutes, Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 67th minute of the match to level the score at 1-1.

The match seemed to be headed into extra-time but a late strike by Jarrod Bowen in the 90th minute sealed the win for West Ham United as they won the match 2-1.

Fiorentina took 17 shots out of which only four were on target. They have 68 per cent of possession of the ball during the game. They completed a total of 467 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Fiorentina committed 15 fouls and received four yellow cards in the match.

English club, West Ham United took eight shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 32 per cent. They completed a total of 217 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent. They committed 16 fouls and received four yellow cards in the game.