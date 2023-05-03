Fintiri hails arrest of ‘fleeing’ Adamawa REC

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has hailed the arrest of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who controversially announced the result of the governorship rerun election .

The governor described the arrest as a welcome development and an important step in upholding the rule of law.

Fintiri, who spoke through his Director General of Media and Communications, Government House Yola, Solomon Kumangar, also asked the authorities concerned to ensure diligent prosecution of the case to its logical conclusion.

In a statement, Fintiri described the failed electoral heist as a civilian coup that must not conform to the narratives of the nation’s “penchant for impunity and circumvention of the rule of law.”

The governor said the news of Ari’s arrest had reassured aggrieved citizens that justice would take its full course. He said: “Our demands as have been reiterated over and over again is for justice to run its full course and for everyone involved in this electoral heist of the ignoble declaration of a failed candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner when the collation of results was yet to be concluded, to face the full wrath of the law.”

The governor noted that all the while that Ari had remained at large, he had continued to do more harm than good.

“As far as Governor Fintiri is concerned, the arrest of Ari is good news. So long as he is at large, he has continued to sow the embers of discord, misinformation and half truths about the real motives for his actions and his ignominious role in the sad event of April 16 April, where he tried with the assistance of compromised security agents, including the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde; DSS Director Bulama and NSCDC Commandant to force an unpopular choice on the citizens of Adamawa by way of a ‘civilian coup’.”

The police had confirmed Ari’s arrest yesterday in a statement by the force spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi. Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms the arrest of Ari following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of the supplementary gubernatorial polls in Adamawa State.