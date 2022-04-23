BUSINESS
Fintech giant Stripe jumps into crypto with a feature that lets Twitter users get paid in stablecoin
Stripe will allow businesses to pay their users via cryptocurrencies, starting with Twitter, in the latest sign of how large financial firms are warming to digital assets.
The $95 billion online payments company said Friday it will start offering merchants the ability to make payouts in crypto through the stablecoin USDC, which is issued by crypto firm Circle. Stablecoins are tokens that are pegged to fiat currencies to maintain a stable price. In USDC’s case, as the name suggests, the cryptocurrency is backed by the U.S. dollar.
Twitter will be the first company to integrate the new payment method. Starting Friday, the social media platform — which has been the subject of much talk lately over a potential takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk — will let a certain number of creators receive their earnings from its paid Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features in USDC.
It’s Stripe’s first significant push into crypto since dropping support for bitcoin four years ago. The San Francisco-based start-up stopped accepting payments via bitcoin in January 2018, citing the digital coin’s notoriety for volatile price swings and a lack of efficiency in making everyday transactions.
But the firm has since warmed to crypto amid hype over “Web3,” a movement in tech that calls for the creation of a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain technology. Stripe last year formed a team dedicated to exploring crypto and Web3. In November, Stripe co-founder John Collison hinted the firm may soon offer crypto support again.
“While the ‘store of value’ aspects of cryptocurrencies typically receive the most attention, we view the prospect of ‘open-access global financial rails’ as being at least equally compelling,” Karan Sharma, product manager at Stripe’s crypto unit, said in a blogpost Friday. “As a result, we’ve been exploring ways to use cryptocurrency-based platforms to unlock broader access.”
The company’s crypto payouts feature will run on the Polygon network, a so-called “Layer 2” solution that sits on top of the Ethereum network to handle transactions faster and at a lower cost. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies have faced criticism over sluggish transaction times and high fees.
“We plan to add support for additional rails and payout currencies over time,” Sharma said.
Stripe isn’t the only company opening up its platform to digital currencies — in fact, the company is arguably late to the party. Visa, Mastercard and PayPal and other major payment processors have all announced moves of their own in the space. That was back when digital currency prices were still rising.
More recently, several major cryptocurrencies have slumped sharply from record highs, with bitcoin, the world’s largest, down more than 40% from a November peak of nearly $69,000. Bitcoin was trading at around $39,724 on Friday, according to Coin Metrics data, off by about 6% in the last 24 hours.
BUSINESS
US stocks cap third weekly decline on earnings, rate risks
U.S. stocks fell, capping a third weekly decline, as disappointing corporate results and prospects for aggressive interest-rate hikes weighed on sentiment.
The S&P 500 slid 2.8%, the biggest decline since March 7, tipping the benchmark to a weekly decline in the longest run of losses for the period since January. Declines in tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 left it down more than 9% so far in April, poised for the worst month since 2008. Meanwhile, the market’s so-called fear gauge — the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX — jumped to a one-month high. The dollar rose to the highest level since June 2020.
Among corporate earnings, Verizon Communications Inc. had its biggest drop in two years after cutting its full-year sales forecast. American Express Co. fell after the credit-card giant reported that expenses jumped in the first quarter.
Traders have increased bets on the Federal Reserve tightening policy after Chair Jerome Powell this week outlined his most aggressive approach yet to taming inflation, potentially endorsing two or more half percentage-point rate increases. Stocks briefly bounced off session lows late Friday after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester pushed back against raising interest rates by 75 basis points at a single meeting, favoring a “methodical approach.”
“A more aggressive monetary policy is getting priced across the board on the short end of the curve while also contaminating the rest of it,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “The equity market had difficulties factoring in this surge in yields, over an earnings-season period that appears to be shaky.”
Money markets priced in 200 basis points of tightening by the Fed’s September decision, according to interest-rate swaps. That implies a half-point hike — unheard of since 2000 — in May, June, July and September.
Powell on Thursday cited minutes from last month’s policy meeting that said many officials had noted “one or more” 50 basis-point hikes could be appropriate to curb the hottest inflation in four decades.
Health-care stocks tumbled, with HCA Healthcare Inc. sinking after cutting its forecast on labor costs. Intuitive Surgical Inc. tumbled after its systems placements disappointed some analysts even as revenue beat estimates.
On the flip side, Kimberly-Clark Corp. surged after first-quarter sales and profit beat Wall Street’s estimates, as the company passed on higher costs to consumers. So far in the earnings season, with 98 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, more than 79% have beaten estimates for profit and 65% have surpassed sales forecasts.
European equities joined Friday’s selloff as financial results in the continent proved to be a mixed bag and stronger tightening signals from the European Central Bank undermined risk appetite. Investors also braced for the second round of voting in the French presidential election this Sunday, where Emmanuel Macron will face off against Marine Le Pen. The euro fell for a second day against the dollar.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8%
- The MSCI World index fell 2.5%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0797
- The British pound fell 1.5% to $1.2833
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 128.53 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.89%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.97%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $101.73 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,934.70 an ounce
SOURCE:BLOOMBERG
BUSINESS
European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
European stocks fell in early trading on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-percentage point rate hike is “on the table” for next month.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped by 1% shortly after bourses opened, with the retail, tech and oil and gas sectors marking the biggest losses.
Friday’s market open in Europe comes after a dramatic reversal in stock markets in the U.S. Thursday, with major averages closing lower and wiping out earlier gains.
Earlier on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented on the possibility of a larger-than-usual rate hike next month, spooking markets. Speaking during an International Monetary Fund panel moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen, Powell said that taming inflation is “absolutely essential.”
“I would say 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting,” he added.
U.S. Treasury yields also jumped on the back of Powell’s comments, while shares in Asia fell Friday.
“The markets are … having to digest a much steeper, a much more accelerated rate path than they thought was the case a week ago, a month ago or three months ago. So I think there still is that adjustment taking place,” Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told CNBC Friday.
“I think the key question for the direction of the markets is going to be: When does that process stop? When have we sufficiently, fully priced in where rates are going to be in a year. And I think once that happens, and hopefully that’s soon, then we’ll see a real stabilization in markets.”
Stock moves
In the retail space, B&M sunk more than 5% on news that its CEO will retire next year. In addition, data out in the United Kingdom showed retail sales volumes dropping more than expected in the month of March.
“March’s substantial fall in retail sales volumes looks like the start of a period of weakness in consumers’ spending, rather than just a blip,” Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note Friday.
Shares in the French luxury retailer Kering also dropped more than 5% amid concerns over its sales performance in China, where a zero-Covid policy is worrying investors.
SAP released earnings Friday, flagging a hit to its revenue from its exit from Russia. The German software giant said its decision to leave Russia following its invasion of Ukraine was expected to lead to a negative revenue impact of around 300 million euros ($325 million).
Speaking to CNBC Friday, the company’s CEO Christian Klein told CNBC its cloud subscription revenues were “very sticky,” and said its transformation plan was ahead of schedule.
BUSINESS
US stocks drop in dramatic reversal of rally earlier in the day
U.S. stocks slid as the selloff in Treasuries resumed, with traders bracing for the possibility of more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar gained.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% in a dramatic reversal of a more than 1% rally in early trading Thursday on the back of upbeat earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell about 2%, underperforming than main benchmarks, as the jump in yields weighed on growth-related stocks.
Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the policy-sensitive two-year rate climbing as much as 15 basis points 2.73% as traders priced in 50 basis-point rate hikes at each of the next three meetings. The dollar gained against all of its major peers following the surge in yields.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he saw merit in the argument for front-loading interest-rate increases and that a half-point hike “will be on the table for the May meeting.” He declined to comment on market pricing but noted minutes of the March meeting showed that many officials backed one or more half-point hikes.
On the earnings front, Tesla Inc. gained after posting record profits that blew past estimates and with Elon Musk predicting output will grow at a fast clip for the rest of the year. The stock rose 3.2% on the day, after rising as much as 12% in early trading.
Airlines rallied as American Airlines Group Inc. said corporate and international flying was coming back and projected a second-quarter profit. United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped 9.3% after forecasting a profit this year.
While inflation and central-bank reactions to the spike in rising prices are big drivers of markets right now, earnings have been important this week too, especially after Netflix Inc.’s selloff, Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, noted.
“On the flip-side, we get Tesla this morning and it’s rallying back up on their profits,” Gaffney said by phone. “American Airlines released — so travel and leisure, even with higher gas prices, they’ve been able to raise their ticket prices. So far, it looks like consumers are shrugging off the price increases, but everybody is complaining about it. We’ll see how long that lasts.”
While it’s early in the U.S. earnings-reporting season, the signs are encouraging so far. Of the 87 S&P 500 companies that have posted results, about 80% have beaten estimates, according to Bloomberg data.
