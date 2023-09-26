The Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday served the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with his impeachment notice.

The lawmakers accused the deputy governor in the letter September 20, 2013, of gross misconduct, financial recklessness and publication which were intended to maligning the credibility of the governor through his media aides among other accusations.

The letter signed by the Speaker of the assembly, Oladiji Adesanmi, was received, signed and stamped by the office of the deputy governor on Monday, September 25, 2023.

SaharaReporters reported earlier that the deputy governor denied being served with the alleged notice of gross misconduct by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

It had been reported that the deputy governor, had dragged the assembly to court to stop them from effecting his impeachment.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Speaker had raised the alarm after he discovered a “big charm” in front of his official residence amid the heat of a move to impeach the Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa.

Adesanmi, who stated this on Monday, disclosed that the lawmakers had been having sleepless nights since they commenced the impeachment process against the state deputy governor.

However, 11 other members of assembly signed the impeachment letter titled: “Notice of Allegation of Gross Misconduct Against Honourable Lucky Orimisin Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor, Ondo State”.

Aiyedatiwa was accused of “Gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down Ondo State Government, financial recklessness, publication in print media by your media aides maligning the credibility of the Governor, etc”.

The lawmakers asked the deputy governor to responds to the allegations levelled against him, under the provision of Section 188 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

The House had alleged that the embattled deputy governor was involved in some act of gross misconduct while in office as the acting governor.

Aiyedatiwa acted as governor while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu went abroad for medical treatment. He acted between June 13 and September 9 when the governor returned.