Finally Lagos succumbs to Supreme Court ruling, approves use of hijabs in schools

The Lagos State Government has finally succumbed to the ruling of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which allows students to wear Hijab to school, if they so desire.

Use of Hijab in public schools had become a controversy in the state leading to the Muslim Students Society taking the matter to court where they eventually got victory at the nation’s highest court.

The state government, on Monday, 5 December 2022 sets machinery in motion to implement the judgment of the Supreme Court.

A memo to this effect signed by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola was released on Monday, 5 December 2022.

The memo stated that while the state Government will soon release a comprehensive guideline on the use of Hijab in the state public schools, it directed all accounting officers not only to comply with the ruling, they must also give it the widest publicity.

The government also warned that all schools in the state that the ruling is binding on them, noting that as a law-abiding institution, it will implement the ruling of the court.

The supreme court had in its judgment on June 17 affirmed the rights of Muslim female students in Lagos state to wear hijab to school. In October 2014, a Lagos high court ruled against the wearing of hijab in schools, a decision that was overturned by an appellate court in July 2016. Delivering judgment, five out of a seven-member panel of the apex court held that banning the use of hijab is discriminatory. “No student should be discriminated against in any form on the basis of religion.” The Lagos state government had banned the use of hijab on the premise that it was not part of the approved school uniform for students.

The formal approval by the state came a few hours after an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), appealed to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in the hijab matter, saying it affects the constitutional rights of Muslims in the state. MURIC Director, Prof Lakin Akintola recalled that the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the use of hijab in all Lagos State schools on Friday, June 17, 2022, but was worried that the Lagos State Government had not made any statement since the ruling.