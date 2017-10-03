Finally, Dogara swears in Mato, Hembe’s replacement

Dorathy Mato has been sworn in as the lawmaker representing Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue in the house of representatives.

Mato is replacing Herman Hembe who was sacked by the supreme court on June 23.

The court held that Mato won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue to her a certificate of return.

On July 6, Mato broke down in tears after Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of reps, did not swear her in.

The emotionally troubled woman could not entertain questions from journalists, but Maureen Acka, a lawmaker from the Benue state house of assembly, spoke on behalf of Mato’s supporters.

She said Mato was a victim of alleged manipulation by Hembe, an ally of Dogara. She wondered why the woman was not sworn in after “fulfilling all the requirements”.

But Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house, had told journalists that she had not been sworn in because she did not complete her documentation with the national assembly.

Dogara administered the oath of office on her.