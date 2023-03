FINAL RESULT OF THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AS PRESENTED BY THE INEC CHAIRMAN AT THE COLLATION CENTRE ON WEDNESDAY 1ST MARCH, 2023

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 93,469,008

ACCREDITED VOTERS 25,286,616

A 61,014

AA 14,542

AAC 14,608

ADC 81,919

ADP 43,924

APC 8,794,726

APGA 61,966

APM 25,961

APP 12,839

BP 16,156

LP 6,101,533

NNPP 1,496,687

NRM 24,869

PDP 6,984,520

PRP 72,144

SDP 80,267

YPP 60,600

ZLP 77,665

TOTAL VALID VOTES 24,025,940

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 939,278

TOTAL VOTE CAST 24,965,218

Tinubu scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

Mr Tinubu won the election in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

Mr Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states.

Mr Kwankwaso won in only Kano State.