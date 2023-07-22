Saturday, July 22, 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand Squad Evacuated After Hotel Fire

New Zealand women’s team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel.© Twitter

New Zealand’s Women’s World Cup squad was temporarily evacuated from its hotel in Auckland on Saturday after a fire, the team said, but all players and staff were safe. It was not immediately clear what caused it, but a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told AFP that there had been “multiple blazes” at the hotel, which have since been extinguished. The spokesperson said some people at the hotel were treated for smoke inhalation but nobody was seriously hurt.

A member of the hotel staff told AFP that the upper floors were affected by smoke but the situation was quickly brought under control.

The fire service said it was not thought to be suspicious.

“New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, due to a fire,” NZ Football said in a statement.

“All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for.”

New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia and won the opening match of the tournament 1-0 against Norway on Thursday.

