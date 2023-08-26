FIFA has suspended Spanish football association chief Luis Rubiales after his involvement in the ‘kiss’ controversy at the end of the Women’s World Cup final. According to reports, he has been handed a 90-day suspension and he has also been barred from contacting Jenni Hermoso in any way, “(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” said world football’s governing body in a statement, explaining it would last 90 days, pending their disciplinary proceedings. Rubiales kissed Hermoso after Spain’s victory over England but Hermoso made it clear that the Spanish FA chief did not have her consent.

The incident attracted criticism from all corners of the world with the footballers’ union Futpro saying that 81 players were striking and will not play for the national side till Rubiales was removed. However, the Spanish FA chief remained defiant and he made it clear that he will not step down from his position.

Players from World Cup runners-up England released a statement in support of Hermoso on their social networks, signed “The Lionesses”.

“Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth,” it read.

“The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

“We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso, and all players of the Spanish team.”

Before the tournament 15 Spain players had taken a similar strike against the federation and coach Jorge Vilda, but many relented and three were part of the team’s triumph in Australia and New Zealand.

Many players, including double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, published messages of support for Hermoso on social media on Friday, some including the phrase “it’s over” — potentially referring to Rubiales’ leadership of Spanish football.

Now Putellas, Hermoso, player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati and many more say they will not play for Spain again until Rubiales and potentially others leave their posts.

The federation also appeared to send a thinly veiled threat to the striking players.

“The RFEF respects, as it has always respected, the decisions of the players who wish to participate or not with the Spanish national team in international matches, although it is clear national team duty is an obligation for all federated persons if they are called up,” the RFEF added in their statement.

The Spanish government have started a process which may allow them to suspend Rubiales from his post next week, while FIFA have opened a disciplinary investigation into his behaviour at the final.

(With AFP inputs)