FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation

The Normalisation Committee heads and members have changed in the last five but the core issues in the sport in Pakistan still remain.

The Normalisation Committee has been at loggerheads with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board which has caused a hold up in the amendments.

Earlier this week, the PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik had warned a parliamentary panel that February 15 will be the last day of his tenure and Pakistan risked suspension if it didn’t implement the constitutional amendments.

Malik also made it clear that making the amendments didn’t mean that he will become a potential candidate in the elections of the country’s football governing body.

Malik said the PFF Congress was not willing to make the amendments as directed by FIFA leading to a stand-off.

This is Pakistan Football Federation’s third suspension since 2017.