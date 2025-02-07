Friday, February 7, 2025
FOOTBALL

FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation

By Online Editor
0
FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it failed to make amendments to its constitution which the world body deemed necessary for smooth and just governance of the sport in the country.

The world body said Pakistan would remain suspended until the PFF congress made those amendments. Pakistan football has been run by a FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee since June 2019 which was tasked with holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up but it has failed to execute these plans properly.

The Normalisation Committee heads and members have changed in the last five but the core issues in the sport in Pakistan still remain.

The Normalisation Committee has been at loggerheads with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board which has caused a hold up in the amendments.

Earlier this week, the PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik had warned a parliamentary panel that February 15 will be the last day of his tenure and Pakistan risked suspension if it didn’t implement the constitutional amendments.

Malik also made it clear that making the amendments didn’t mean that he will become a potential candidate in the elections of the country’s football governing body.

Malik said the PFF Congress was not willing to make the amendments as directed by FIFA leading to a stand-off.

This is Pakistan Football Federation’s third suspension since 2017.

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez fight cancelle in last-minute drama | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network