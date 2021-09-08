SPORTS
FIFA reduces Ahmed Musa’s caps to 98
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted its error in its compilation of Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa’s record.
In a statement today, the NFF said FIFA was right in its counting which currently insists Musa has 98 caps for Nigeria.
While NFF earlier declared Musa had made 100 appearances, FIFA insisted he had 98 caps, after featuring in the Nigeria vs Cape Verde 2022 World Cup qualifier.
“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Wednesday.
FIFA explained that Musa’s appearances in the 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017 and the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November 2017 did not count.
The match against Togo was chalked off as both Nigeria and Togo made more than the regular number of changes in the game.
The game in Constantine was deleted, because Nigeria fielded an ineligible player and the result was overturned.
EPL: FIFA bans eight players from Man Utd, Chelsea, others for weekend matches
Brazil have requested that FIFA invoke the five-day rule, which means at least eight Premier League players will not be available for selection this weekend.
According to the UK Mirror, the affected clubs are Manchester City, Leeds, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Liverpool will be without Becker Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, for their trip to Leeds on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s squad will also not include Raphinha.
Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will miss their clash with Leicester City on Saturday.
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Manchester United’s Fred are also affected.
The Premier League clubs had risked FIFA ban, after expressing issues with the players travelling for international duty amid the UK’s strict COVID-19 regulations.
Those who arrive in the UK from red list countries are required to spend 10 days in isolation.
Ahmed Musa becomes third Super Eagles player to win 100 caps
Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has become the third player in the country’s history to make 100 appearances.
Musa reached the milestone on Tuesday, as he was picked to start against Cape Verde in a World Cup qualifying fixture in Mindelo.
The 28-year-old first represented the country at youth level, before making his senior debut on August 5, 2010 in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.
He becomes only the third centurion for the Super Eagles, with Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama both on 101 caps each.
Musa will have the chance to draw level with Yobo and Enyeama, if he plays against the Central African Republic in October.
He has scored 15 times so far for Nigeria.
EPL: Why Ronaldo may not start for Man United against Newcastle on Saturday
Cristiano Ronaldo would be left on the substitutes’ bench against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
The player has a little time to prepare for the game against Newcastle after international duty with Portugal and self-isolation.
Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after Portugal’s game against the Republic of Ireland but faced five days of isolation at home in Cheshire due to COVID protocols.
The 36-year-old had just one day to train with his new teammates ahead of Saturday and this is unlikely to be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to throw him into the starting XI against Newcastle.
The Portugal international will be left on the bench for the 3pm kick-off.
The newspaper WDI that although he will likely still make his second debut for the club in the match, with the temptation to bring him on almost certainly too much to overcome for Solskjaer in front of a baying Old Trafford crowd.
Ronaldo’s first start for the Red Devils will certainly be in the Champions League in Switzerland on Tuesday against Young Boys.
