FIFA Ranking: Nigeria slides to 34

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ fortunes in the latest FIFA Ranking plummeted as the former African champion slide to 34 in the world rating released yesterday by the world football governing body.

Apart from dropping in its global rating, Nigeria nosedived into the fifth position in Africa after being overtaken by Morocco.

The ranking is coming on the heels of Coach Gernot Rohr’s winless Eagles following two defeats and one draw in their last three friendly matches against Cameroon and Mexico in Austria and United States.

In the FIFA world rating, Eagles who occupied 32nd place in their June ranking dropped to 34 to place fifth in Africa behind Senegal (21), Tunisia (28), Algeria (30), and Morocco (32) who are the top four teams in the continent.

According to FIFA, 348 matches have been played since the last FIFA World Ranking update, as winners of the various continental championships all made significant advances.

Meanwhile, Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Their last-eight opponents and eventual winners of the tournament, Italy, moved up into the top 5, just behind EURO runners-up England. Just above that pair, Brazil and France swapped places.

Argentina reaped the benefits of a triumphant Copa America campaign, while the two Gold Cup finalists broke into the top 10. Victorious in that tournament and winners of the CONCACAF Nations League as well, United States climbed no fewer than ten places, eight more than Mexico, who, despite losing in the final of both competitions, now sit one spot above their continental rivals.

In addition, it is worth noting the impressive progress made by Gold Cup invitees Qatar, who reached the semi-finals in the USA, thereby recording the largest climb of the month and equalling their highest-ever position in the ranking, which dates back to the first edition in 1993.

The next edition will be published on September 16.