FIFA president Gianni Infantino poses for selfie next to Pele’s open casket

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was seen posing for selfies next to Pele’s open casket during the wake for Brazil’s football great.

The three-time World Cup winner, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever players, died last week aged 82 from cancer.

Pele’s coffin is in the middle of the pitch at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of his former club Santos, in Sao Paulo.

Thousands of people queued up to pay their respects with Infantino among those who attended the public ceremony which lasts for 24 hours.

But FIFA’s president has faced criticism after he was seen posing for photographs just yards away from Pele’s coffin.

The 52-year-old, who was born in Switzerland, was also seen speaking to Pele’s widow Marcia Aoki and his eldest son Edinho.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil, Infantino also claimed that FIFA will call on every nation to name a stadium after Pele as a tribute to Brazil’s football icon.

‘We’re going to ask every country to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,’ Infantino said.

‘We’re here with great sadness. Pele is eternal. He’s a global icon of football. Future generations have to know and remember who Pele was.’

Pele will be buried at a private burial on Tuesday private service on Tuesday in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a 14-storey cemetery in the centre of Santos