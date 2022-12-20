FIFA president Gianni Infantino now wants World Cup every three years | Football

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, wants the World Cup to be played every three years, in his latest plan to shake up international football.

FIFA have already failed in their attempt to play the World Cup every two years, a change championed by Arsene Wenger, with European and South American organisations UEFA and CONMEBOL voting it down.

They may well want to put a stop to Infantino’s new idea as well, with the Daily Mail reporting that he wants the three-year schedule to come in at some point in the next decade.

There is reportedly support from Africa and Asia for the new scheme, but Infantino will need to rally support from Europe and South America to get it over the line.

The Italian at the head of FIFA is full of confidence to implement change after great commercial success at the Qatar World Cup.

The tournament created a record revenue of £6.2bn, dwarving the revenues of 2018 in Russia by £840m.

Infantino also believes that the change to playing the tournament in the European winter is not going to be a one-off and wants to revamp the scheduling after the 2030 World Cup.

Infantino has already been at the head of FIFA since 2016, but it was recently decided that he is still in his first term, set to begin a second term in March, which could allow him to stay in charge until 2031 if he completes the maximum three terms in the role.

On Saturday he said: ‘The clarification with regards to my term of office. So currently I am in my first term of office and on March 16 when there is the election for the FIFA president in Kigali in Rwanda, my second term of office as FIFA president will start. There is a limit of three terms.’