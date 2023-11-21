India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Live Updates:India face Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier match on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. India’s confidence was boosted after the 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16, India hope to give a tough fight to Qatar, though the fancied visiting side will start as firm favourites. India surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second round qualifiers in Doha.

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between India and Qatar, straight from Bhubaneswar, Odisha: