Fidau prayer for Sanwo-Olu’s CoS’s wife holds today

The Eight Day Prayer for late Princess Adedoyin Ojora, wife of Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds today in Lagos.

. A release by Ayinde said the prayer will hold at the Haven Event Centre GRA, Ikeja.

Aged 36, Adedoyin died on November 13, after a brief illness.

She gave birth to their second child in London a few months ago and was reported to have come back to Nigeria 24 hours before her sudden death.

Doyin, who is from the Oniru royal family, was also the niece of business tycoon and former AGIP Board Chairman, Adekunle Ojora.