NEWS
FG vows not to unblocked barred SIM cards without NIN linkage
The Federal Government has said millions of mobile telephone lines barred by telecom operators last week will not be unblocked until their owners’ National Identity Numbers (NINs) are linked.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday.
“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) wishes to officially inform telecoms consumers, whose Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards are barred from making calls, that affected SIMs will not be unbarred by the service providers until they are linked with the National Identification Numbers (NINs) of the SIM holders”, the statement said.
NCC said the information had become necessary in view of a viral web link (https://bit.ly/NCC-Sim-Unbar-Gov-Ng) being circulated on social media and on some websites.
The commission said the link and the accompanying narrative represented patent misinformation and disinformation certainly designed to mislead the general public about the SIM cards barred from making calls, due to non-linkage with NIN at the set deadline.
It said, “The misleading, viral message mischievously displays NCC logo and ostensibly promises members of the public that by clicking the web link and following further instructions in that regard, subscribers with barred SIM cards can unbar such SIMs across mobile networks without a valid NIN.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCC wishes to state categorically that it never issued such statement, directing subscribers or indicating that subscribers can unbar their SIM without a NIN. As such, the originators and peddlers of the spurious message were out to mischievously mislead unsuspecting members of the public and should therefore be disregarded in its entirety.”
NEWS
JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examinations conducted on April 9.
Announcing the results in its weekly bulletin released on Monday in Abuja, the board said that candidates could now visit the board’s site to check their results.
It said, “Candidates, who sat for the mock examination should visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2022 Mock Result Checking” and input their UTME Registration Number to access their results.”
No fewer than 175,000 candidates participated in the mock examination, ahead of the 2022 UTME, scheduled to hold between May 6 and May 16.
NEWS
Russian-Ukraine War: Europe mounts pressure on Nigeria for more gas supply
The European Union (EU) on Monday continued to mount pressure on Nigeria to ramp up its gas supply to Europe, with a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari.
The visit to the GMD came days after EU ambassadors paid a similar visit to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, apparently in a bid to mount pressure on the country to raise its gas production.
Since the Russia-Ukraine war started, Europe has sought to free itself of Russian hydrocarbons, which produces up to 40 per cent of its total gas consumption. But Nigeria has been unable to increase production and supply despite its over 206tcf of proven gas due to under-investment and inadequate infrastructure.
Earlier, the delegation which met with Sylva, included the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi and French ambassador to Nigeria, Emmaunelle Blatmann.
Others were: The Spanish ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell; Portuguese ambassador, Luis Barros, and Italian Deputy Head of Mission, Tarek Chazli.
At the event, the federal government had urged Europe to step up investments in gas and other hydrocarbons in Nigeria to be able to help meet the EU energy demand.
Sylva said although Nigeria was ready to step in as an alternative gas supplier to Europe, the continent has to encourage its oil and gas companies such as Shell, Eni, Total Energies among others to scale up investments in the gas sector in Nigeria.
Aside Nigeria, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Algeria yesterday, with an agenda to prioritise the acquisition of larger volumes of Algerian gas.
Algeria currently supplies 30 per cent of the gas required by Italy, and 40 percent comes from Russia, according to official figures.
Draghi’s visit, which would last two days, was a prelude to that of the chairman of the Italian energy group Eni, Claudio Descalzi, a few days ago, during which he met with Toufik Hakar, president of Sonatrach, the Algerian hydrocarbons agency, with whom he reviewed the state the bilateral partnership.
In addition, Egypt and the EU yesterday, held a meeting pledging to enhance cooperation in energy, during consultations between Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly and Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, in Cairo.
The delegations discussed the potential supply of liquefied natural gas to Europe in the short term, and whether the EU would contribute to building a green hydrogen production facility in Egypt to help the country become a production centre in the region, according to a statement.
In Nigeria, a brief statement signed by the Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Deen, yesterday said the visit to the NNPC management sought to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.
Speaking on behalf of the group, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Isopi, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria, particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
“Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 per cent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe. We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the oil and gas sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So we share the same interest and same objectives,” Isopi was quoted as saying.
Responding, the Kyari assured the European delegation that the company would continue to deepen its historical relationship with EU companies in Nigeria in order to add more value to its business, particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market and enhancing domestic gas utilisation.
Other diplomats from the European delegation on the visit, according to the statement, were: The Ambassador of Portugal, Barros; Ambassador of Spain, Sell; Ambassador of Italy, Stefano De Leo and Deputy Head of Mission (France), Olivier Chatelais.
NEWS
Train Attack: 41 women, 22 men, 5 kids held by terrorists
At least 68 persons are with the terrorist group that abducted travellers from the scene of the March 28 train attack.
Recalled that the armed gang bombed the rail track, forcing the train to derail after which they opened fire on passengers.
Before the arrival of security operatives, some of the passengers were killed while others were abducted.
In its update a week after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had said it could not account for 146 passengers.
But the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr Alwan Hassan, who was released by the group last Wednesday provided the figures of the captives while recounting his ordeal.
Hassan was said to have provided details of the abductees and his own ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers in separate briefings to family members, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and relatives of other abductees.
Attempt to hear directly from him was, however, unsuccessful as he declined an immediate interview when our reporters visited his home on Friday.
But a family member of one of the abducted persons said the BOA managing director told them that the victims were made to trek for five days, resting intermittently in transit camps, before they arrived at the main camp of the attackers around Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State.
He was said to have identified many of the captives by name from the pictures presented by their families, saying however some of the abductees suffered gunshot wounds.
Hassan assured the visiting family members that all the captives were doing fine as all the wounded were treated by medics brought by the attackers.
Latest News
- JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results
- Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Nigerian-bred fiancé visit pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos
- Cross-dressing crackdown: James Brown makes U-turn, says ‘I’m a comedian’
- Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
- Crude oil prices fall below $100 a barrel amid lockdowns in China
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Twitter’s top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board of directors
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Sex positions that will hit your G-spot
-
NEWS1 day ago
Vice President Osinbajo officially declares for President
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
US stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford:Ten players Mikel Arteta could try to sign for Arsenal this summer
-
NEWS1 day ago
Security, economy and governance : Checking on Yemi Osinbajo’s nine promises to Nigerians as he declares for President
-
NEWS1 day ago
Police arrest husband of late popular singer, Osinachi
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Actress Yewande Adekoya and Abiodun Thomas’s 8-year-marriage in deep trouble