FG to shut down section of Third Mainland Bridge on January 9

The Federal Government has announced the planned closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge in 2024.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, announced in a Thursday statement that the planned closure will commence from 11: 00 am on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Kesha said the closure would be done on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway of the bridge.

She appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules and use alternative routes to prevent hardship as comprehensive repairs continue on the highway.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

“Consequent upon the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes,” she said.

Kesha identified the alternative routes and links to include: Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS and Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Jibowu-Yaba-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge-CMS.

Also listed was Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, more is expected this time,” she added.

The 11.8 km Third Mainland Bridge undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.