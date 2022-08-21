NEWS
FG to reveal those behind crude oil theft in Nigeria
The Presidency has said the federal government would soon reveal the identities of high-profile individuals behind crude oil theft in the country.
Minority Caucus in the House has also called for the probe of the $40 million daily oil theft in the country, alleging that crude theft has become an organised racket under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
Presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, said this at the weekend while speaking on a live television programme.
He said as part of efforts to rid the country’s economy of sabotage, security operatives had raided locations where illegal oil bunkering thrives.
Shehu further hinted that there might be cases of some law enforcement agents engaging in the illegal act, adding that new measures were being taken to put a stop to it.
“Oil theft is being tackled. The big problem we have in this country is that we ought to see more commitment from communities in assisting law enforcement agents,” Shehu said.
“In some cases where some actors in the law enforcement are complicit, it becomes bad.”
The presidential spokesman said it was “embarrassing” for Nigeria not to meet up with the quota given to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
“We used to fight the OPEC for more quotas; now, they have given us and we are not able to meet up. This is embarrassing. As we speak today, all security agencies like the Nigerian Army, Navy, are massively involved in stopping this act,” he said.
“I am hopeful that in the next few days, the office of the national security adviser will be presenting to the nation – the big men – who are promoters of this kind of business as they are being caught and illegal refineries are being bombed out.
“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is also installing a monitoring capacity to detect or advise immediately when sabotage of oil pipelines happens,” Shehu added.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday directed security agencies to immediately put a stop to theft of the country’s crude oil by criminals and vandals in the Niger Delta region.
“We will not allow a few criminals to have unfettered access to the nation’s crude oil supply, hence I have directed our security agencies to speedily bring to a halt the activities of these vandals in the Niger Delta,” Buhari had said in a statement.
“There should be no hiding place for such criminals, and our cooperation with neighbouring countries in halting these crimes is being strengthened and tightened.”
Recently, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, said the country suffered a monthly loss of N1.9billion to crude oil theft.
Currently, 13 Nigerian Navy personnel are being court-martialed in Lagos for allegedly conniving with crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals, among other maritime infractions.
Among those facing the Naval Court Martial are some officers who allegedly connived with people from some oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta, including traditional leaders, to operate suspected illegal refineries with siphoned crude oil.
Zamfara: Governor Matawalle reshuffles cabinet
The Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the redeployment of some cabinet members.
According to a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kakiru Balarabe, he said that Hon. Nasiru Zarumi Masama from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has moved to the Ministry of Education.
The statement noted that Hon. Zainab Lawal Gummi from the Ministry of Education moved to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs;
Hon. Lawal Abubakar from the Ministry of Social and Community Development now moves to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, while Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Gummi from office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) moved to the Ministry of Social and Community Development.
The statement further stated that the redeployment takes immediate effect.
VIDEO: Agba Jalingo regains freedom
Human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, has been released from police detention.
Policemen from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday had stormed Jalingo’s residence.
He was later transferred to Abuja via the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja on Saturday.
Speaking shortly after the flight, his wife, Mrs Jalingo, said “They have taken him (Jalingo) to Abuja.”
When asked what the policemen said Jalingo’s offence(s) was, his wife said, “Defamation of character and infringement of integrity on Frank Ayade’s wife, the younger brother to Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade.”
When asked about the lawyer handling the matter, she disclosed that “Femi Falana (SAN) was in the station with us this morning and has sent his lawyers in Abuja to handle the case.”
Also, Falana, in a telephone chat, confirmed that he has taken over the case.
Jalingo, shortly before his arrest, had told Channels Television that the police officers surrounded his house and held down his wife and daughter.
The publisher of Cross River Watch was imprisoned in 2019 at the Afokang Prison in Calabar and was released on bail on February 17, 2020 after 179 days.
Jalingo, an associate of African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, had been arrested following an allegation of treason by the Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade.
However, in March 2022, a Federal High Court in Calabar, dismissed the terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime charges against Jalingo.
VIDEO BELOW:
SSANU, NASU suspend strike, workers resume Wednesday
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), on Saturday said it would suspend its ongoing strike on Wednesday.
Peters Adeyemi, the JAC’s spokesman, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.
Recall that the unions had embarked on strike since March 27 to press home their demands.
Adeyemi explained that the decision to suspend the strike was taken after negotiation between the unions and the government team led by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.
He said, “When we presented the offers that the government made to our members, they thought that since the majority of the issues that are in contention have been substantially addressed by the government, the strike is hereby suspended effective on August 24.”
Also, SSANU, in a statement signed by its President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, said the meeting between the unions and the government was satisfactory.
“The two months window is in the nature of a ceasefire and doesn’t represent a closure on the industrial action.
“In view of the above, NASU and SSANU members are hereby directed to resume duties on Wednesday, August 24,” he said.
