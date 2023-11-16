Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will today be put on trial by the Federal Government on alleged economic sabotage-related offences.

Emefiele, whose trial was aborted about 24 hours ago, will be arraigned at a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A notice for his trial before Justice Hamza Muazu, sighted by DAILY POST, indicates that the ex-CBN Governor will be docked along with one Ramalan Yaro.

A registrar with the court, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that Emefiele would be brought before the court this morning for his plea of guilty or not guilty to be taken.

Similarly, one of the lawyers in his defence team, Maxwell Opara, confirmed that the notice of arraignment had been served on the former CBN Governor for him to appear in court.

The former CBN governor will be produced in court by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Matthew Burkaa, who signed an undertaking to bring him for trial while being granted bail by Justice Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi, also of the FCT High Court.