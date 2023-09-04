Monday, September 4, 2023
FG to meet labour leaders over strike

The Federal Government says it has scheduled a meeting with the leaders of organised labour for 3pm on Monday to avert the looming strike action in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, who stated this during an ongoing press briefing explained that he had not met with the labour leaders today because he didn’t get adequate brief from relevant departments before now.

Lalong appealed to the leadership of both the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days time.

