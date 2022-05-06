BUSINESS
FG, Telcos set for showdown over tariff hike
The federal government and telecommunications operators under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) are set for a showdown over the latter’s proposed 40 per cent hike on calls and data tariffs in the country.
ALTON had in a letter, which has now been confirmed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) proposed a 40 per cent hike in call and SMS tariffs.
The operators said their decision was necessary considering the rising cost of business in the country.
The letter said the fee for calls will increase from N6.4 to N8.95 per second (N53.7 per minute) while the price cap for SMS will increase from N4 to N5.61. Though the letter was silent on data cost, it was gathered that one gigabyte of data will cost between N2800 and N3200 depending on the operators.
ALTON said the telecommunications industry had been financially challenged by an economic downturn that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
It noted that the war had resulted in a 35 per cent increase in their operating expenses due to an increase in energy costs.
ALTON added that the introduction of the five per cent excise duty on telecom service providers has heightened the burden of multiple taxes and levies on the industry.
“ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members,” the letter signed by ALTON Chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo said.
“Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request for an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.
“For data services, we wish to request that the commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria. Excerpts from the report are attached and marked ‘Annexure 2’ to provide a further illustration,” it added.
However, the federal government through the NCC has kicked against the proposed hike. The commission said though the operators had written to it over the planned hike, it had yet to approve their demand.
“The operators themselves know that we have a laid down procedures for tariff review. We have yet to do any of the procedures so how can they talk of increase? For now, there will not be any price review in the industry until the procedures are followed”, NCC’s Spokesman, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said.
But ALTON insisted yesterday on the increase, citing the high cost of diesel and its implications on the generally high cost of business as reasons.
ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo said: “We are concerned that unless there is an intervention to save this sector, operators will have no choice but to begin a process of price review. The state of security in our country is also of concern, we commend all our security agencies for the work they do to keep us all safe, the impact of the general state of security on the country is that we are not able to provide 24/7 support in certain areas as it is unsafe to send out service personnel to some parts of the country and to other at certain times of the day. ‘’
NCC directs MTN, Mafab to begin 5G rollout August
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued final letters of award of the Fifth Generation (5G) Spectrum licence to MTN and Mafab Communications, winners of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction conducted last year as it sets August 24, for them to commence deployment of the 5G network.
In a statement on Wednesday, NCC said the management led by its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, confirmed this to the board of commissioners at the board’s special meeting earlier in April.
With the issuance of the final letters of awards, the two licensees are now expected to accelerate deployment of 5G network that will usher Nigeria into a more robust Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a more digitised Nigerian economy among the comity of nations.
The 5G network is expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.
The auction was held on December 13, 2021 while the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, had, on February 22, 2022, handed over the spectrum allocation for 5G deployment as well as the Federal Government-approved National Policy on 5G to NCC.
NCC on February 24, 2022, confirmed the full payment of $273.6 million each by the two spectrum winners, in addition to spectrum assignment fee paid by MTN, for the 5G spectrum licence.
Elon Musk got another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter
A new filing shows that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, venture capital firm Sequoia and crypto exchange platform Binance are among a cohort of investors that plan to support Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover.
The SEC filing, published Thursday, shows that Musk has secured $7.14 billion in total.
Multibillionaire Ellison is contributing $1 billion, making him the biggest new backer, while Sequoia is contributing $800 million. Binance, which has no doubt benefited from Musk’s love of crypto, has committed $500 million.
Other investment firms backing Musk’s bid include Qatar Holding, which is contributing $375 million, and Fidelity, which has pledged $316 million.
The new commitments will help Musk to cut the margin loan he has taken from $12.5 billion to $6.25 billion.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Abdulaziz Alsaud, who is already an investor in Twitter and initially rejected Musk’s deal, has pledged to buy 34,948,975 shares, worth around $1.7 billion.
The prince said April 14 that Musk’s bid for Twitter, which works out at $54.20 per share, comes close to the “intrinsic value” of the company given its “growth prospects.”
He added, “Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.”
Twitter’s stock is currently trading at around $50.
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 13-year high, sees inflation hitting 10%
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates to their highest level in 13 years in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.
In a widely expected move, policymakers at the BOE voted for a fourth consecutive rate hike since December at a time when millions of U.K. households are grappling with skyrocketing living costs.
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee approved a 25-basis point increase by a majority of 6-3, taking the base interest rate up to 1%. The Bank said the members in the minority preferred to increase interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25%.
Like many central banks around the world, the BOE is tasked with steering the economy through an inflation surge that has been exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked onslaught in Ukraine.
Annual U.K. inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% in March — more than three times the BOE’s target level — as food and energy prices continue to surge. U.K. consumer confidence, meanwhile, plunged to a near record low in April amid fears of slowing economic growth.
The Bank expects U.K. inflation to rise to roughly 10% this year as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and lockdowns in China. It has also warned prices are likely to rise faster than income for many people, deepening the cost of living
Sterling hit a low of 1.2393 against the dollar on Thursday afternoon London time, the lowest level since Jul. 1, 2020. The U.K. currency was last seen trading at $1.2405, down more than 1.7%.
“Global inflationary pressures have intensified sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the Bank’s MPC said. “This has led to a material deterioration in the outlook for world and UK growth.”
‘A very narrow path’
“The point being is we are walking this very narrow path now,” Governor Andrew Bailey said at a press conference when asked why the Bank had taken its decision to raise rates.
“The proximate reason for raising [the] bank rate at this point is not only the current profile of inflation and what is to come and of course what that could mean for inflation expectations to come — but the risks as well,” Bailey said.
The BOE chief had previously said the Bank may look to take a more incremental approach to tightening rather than following the U.S. Federal Reserve with a 50-basis point hike.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate to a target rate range of between 0.75% and 1%. It marked the Fed’s biggest rate hike in two decades and its most aggressive step yet in its fight against a 40-year high in inflation.
In its updated forecasts, the Bank highlighted the looming recession risk for the world’s fifth-largest economy. The BOE said it now expects gross domestic product to contract in the final three months of the year, partly reflecting the projected large hike in household energy bills in October.
It is at this time that the Bank also sees U.K. inflation reaching its peak of 10.2% — the highest level since 1982.
“UK GDP growth is expected to slow sharply over the first half of the forecast period,” the Bank said. “That predominantly reflects the significant adverse impact of the sharp rises in global energy and tradable goods prices on most UK households’ real incomes and many UK companies’ profit margins.”
‘Autopilot mode’
“The combination of slower growth and higher inflation is a challenge for many policymakers, and is reflected in today’s split vote,” said Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management.
“However, with inflation set to remain higher for longer in 2022, MPC policy tightening remains in autopilot mode amid concerns over second round effects from tight labour markets,” Mehdi said.
“Looking ahead, energy prices and China lockdowns are key risk factors, but scope for inflation to cool later this year and the impact of a significant household income squeeze on growth could eventually push the bank on a more dovish path,” they added.
“In my view, the combination of the pandemic and Brexit has changed the fundamentals of the UK economy – particularly its ability to generate persistent inflation,” said Karen Ward, chief EMEA market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
“The Bank will have to keep raising rates to bring inflation down, but a gradual approach, as taken today, is understandable given the nature of the current risks,” Ward said.
“If post-pandemic pent-up demand continues to overwhelm the headwind of higher prices, then demand will remain resilient. In which case the BoE still has some way to go in this hiking cycle.”
