FG tackles LASU ‘outside’ bread ban on campus

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has tackled Lagos State University (LASU) for banning the sale of bread on its campus apart from the loaves produced by the institution’s bakery.

The commission describes the action of the school as unconstitutional and a violation of the competition act.

According to the executive vice-chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, monopolising bread sales on the university’s premises violates the competition law under the FCCPA.

He noted that LASU management was not exempted from the law.

“I am afraid this presents a potential violation of competition law. Under the FCCPA, it’s an offence to limit competition in this manner. LASU is not exempted because governments are also subject when they engage in commerce. I assume this statement doesn’t convey what it says,” Mr Irukera tweeted.

NewsDay had earlier reported that the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while commissioning the school bakery on Tuesday directed that the LASU Bread should henceforth, be the only bread that will be sold on the University Main Campus, Ojo