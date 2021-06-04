FG suspends Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely

he Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has released new prophecies for the month of June via his social media page.

Mbaka released the new prophecies for June on his Facebook page: “Rev.Father Ejike Mbaka Adoration ministry Prayer Line Songs and Praises“.

He said: “In this month of June, you will encounter many trials but you shall be victorious in Jesus mighty name, amen. Your enemies will fall into that pit they dig for you in jesus mighty name. Receive turn around blessings in Jesus name amen. I pray for divine protection and upliftment in Jesus mighty name, so amen…”