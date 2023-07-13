FG suspends domestic operations of Max Air indefinitely

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the domestic operations of Max Air.

NCAA ordered the suspension of Parts A3 and D43 regarding the use of the Boeing 737 aircraft type with immediate effect in a letter referenced as “NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363.”

Part A3 deals with the airline’s aircraft authorization, while D43 deals with aircraft listing of the operations specifications issued to Max Air Ltd.

The airline’s domestic operations have been suspended as a result, pending the regulatory body’s decision to lift the suspension.

NCAA listed some occurrences—such as the loss of the Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during an incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft (5N-MBD), which occurred between take-off at Yola Airport, Adamawa State, and landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA), and the return by a B737-300 (5N-MHM) to NAIA due to duct overheat in the cockpit—as reasons for the suspension of the licence.

According to the letter signed by Captain Ibrahim Bello Dambazau (NCAA Director, Operations Training and Licencing) on behalf of Capt. Musa Nuhu (Director General of NCAA): “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd., with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.

“With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet. The Authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder.”