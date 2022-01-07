BUSINESS
FG spent $1.68bn on food imports in nine months – CBN
The Federal Government spent $1.68bn on food importation from January to September last year.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed this in a report on sectoral utilisation of foreign exchange for the third quarter of 2021.
According to the CBN, the government spent $163.60m, $197.73m, and $171.05m in January, February and March, respectively, while $156.30m, $135.72m and $213.58m were spent in April May and June, respectively.
The report revealed that $184.69m, 188.88m and 271.59m were spent in July, August and September, respectively.
During the Bankers’ Committee retreat in Lagos recently, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said Nigeria could produce enough to feed its citizens.
He said the government was ensuring the diversification of the economy.
Emefiele said, “We believe that Nigeria can feed itself; Nigeria can produce what to eat. Everything needs to be done for us to move away from a situation where everything is imported.
“We need to get to a stage where we bring our manufacturing industries back to life again. For us to say that there is sustainable, inclusive growth in the country, we, as banks, working with government must do everything possible to diversify the Nigerian economy.
“We have to do everything possible to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country. We will do everything possible to reduce the rate of poverty in our country.”
According to him, if the country is able to diversify the economy, reduce unemployment and poverty, the level of insecurity in the country will reduce.
Emefiele said the banks had done a lot to support the economy and would still do more to catalyse the economy for growth.
He said the banks would increase credit to the economy.
The CBN governor noted that there were companies that were ready to conduct credible business but did not have the capital.
“We will help in providing jobs and employment for Nigeria,” he said.
Emefiele said the CBN recently unveiled the ‘100 for 100’ policy on production and productivity to engender growth and employment.
According to him, under the programme, targeted credit of up to N5bn will be provided to 100 firms every 100 days, provided the firms are investing in greenfield projects.
He said the projects would be assessed based on their ability to generate significant employment opportunities in critical sectors for the economy, adding that eligible firms would be made to show evidence of their efforts to harness available local raw materials towards the realisation of their intended investment.
The CBN governor said the bank remained committed to supporting eligible firms with foreign exchange to import machinery and equipment.
He noted that routine audits would be conducted on firms that receive funding, to ensure that they are complying with the terms of the programme.
Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
Apple CEO Tim Cook received $98.73 million in compensation in the company’s fiscal 2021, according to an SEC filing published on Thursday.
The pay disclosure comes after a stellar year for Apple in which it reported 33% revenue growth and more than $365 billion in sales. The disclosure covers Apple’s fiscal year, which began in September 2020 and ran through September 2021.
Here’s how Cook’s pay breaks down:
$3 million in salary
$12 million bonus for hitting Apple financial and environmental sustainability goals
$1.39 million in other compensation, including $712,488 in personal air travel, $630,630 in security, a $17,400 contribution to his 401(k) plan, $2,964 in life insurance premiums, and $23,077 in vacation cash-out.
$82.35 million in stock awards
Those stock awards are part of a five-year grant announced in Sept. 2020 on the first day of Apple’s fiscal 2021. They haven’t vested yet and they are in two parts.
The first part is 333,987 shares of Apple, valued at $37.5 million at the time of the grant, that will vest in three annual installments starting in 2023. Cook will receive these shares even if he retires, according to the filing.
The second part is also 333,987 shares of Apple, but the grant is performance-based, and the number of shares Cook receives could double or go to zero based on Apple’s stock performance. These shares will vest in Oct. 2023 and were valued at $44.85 million at the time of the grant. These shares will also vest if Cook retires, although a compensation committee of the board of directors can stop it, according to the filing.
“It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr. Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011,” Apple said in the filing.
Cook’s 2021 compensation does not officially include over 5,000,000 shares of Apple that vested in Aug. 2021, worth over $754,000,000 at the time, according to the filing. Those shares were granted back in 2011, around the time that Cook took over as CEO.
In 2021, Cook’s compensation was 1,447 times the median Apple employee’s total compensation of $68,254, according to the filing, although Apple said that the ratio is not comparable to the ratio reported by other companies because of differences in how the median employee is determined.
Cook plans to donate his fortune to charity, he said in 2015.
Apple said in its proxy that it determined Cook’s stock awards by considering Apple’s size, performance, and Cook’s role and performance as CEO.
Apple also said that the board’s compensation committee takes into account Apple’s profitability compared to a basket of peer companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.
This year, for compensation purposes, Apple added Tesla to a “secondary peer group” of companies that have “iconic” brands and rely on significant research and development for growth.
An Apple representative declined to comment.
Shell places more onshore assets in Nigeria for Sale
Royal Dutch Shell has placed more of its onshore oil assets in Nigeria for sale with at least five Nigerian oil and gas companies preparing to submit their respective bids for the acquisition of the assets this month.
The deal was estimated to fetch up to $3 billion, Reuters quoted three sources involved in the process to have said.
Shell last year started discussions with the federal government about selling its stake in the onshore fields, where it had been active since the 1930s, as part of a global drive to reduce its carbon emissions.
The Anglo-Dutch company has stakes in 19 oil mining leases in Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas joint venture (SPDC), which the industry and banking sources said were valued at between $2 billion to $3 billion.
Shell operates SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria) and holds a 30 per cent stake in the venture.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited holds 55 per cent, TotalEnergies has 10 per cent and ENI five per cent.
Shell has also struggled for years with spills in the Niger Delta due to pipeline theft and sabotage as well as operational issues, leading to costly repairs and high-profile lawsuits.The sale has drawn interest from independent Nigerian oil and gas firms including Seplat Energy Sahara Group, Famfa Oil, Troilus Investments Limited and Niger Delta Exploration and Production (NDEP), sources said.
No international oil companies were expected to take part in the bidding process at this point, the sources said, adding that bids were due by January 31.
A Shell spokesman declined to comment. Sahara Group said it did not comment on market speculation.
Seplat, Famfa, Troilus and NDEP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NNPC could also choose to exercise its right to pre-empt any sale to a third company, the sources said.
They said it was unclear whether potential bidders could raise sufficient funds as many international banks and investors have become wary about oil and gas assets in Nigeria due to concerns about environmental issues and corruption.
Some African and Asian banks, however, were still willing to finance fossil fuel operations in the region, they said.
Troilus has hired Nigeria-focused Africa Bridge Capital Management to raise up to $3 billion for the assets, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. Africa Bridge Capital reportedly declined to comment.
Any buyer of Shell’s assets will also need to show it can deal with future damage to the oil infrastructure which has ravaged Nigeria’s Delta in recent years, the sources said.
Mortgage rates hit 9-month high, and loan demand drops further
The economic damage from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is now expected to be less than initially thought, and that has interest rates back on their upward trajectory yet again. As a result, mortgage demand fell 2.7% to end 2021, compared with two weeks before, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. [The MBA did not release application volume last week due to the holidays.]
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.33% at the end of last week from 3.27% two weeks before, with points rising to 0.48 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. That rate was 47 basis points lower the same week one year ago.
As a result, applications to refinance a home loan fell 2% last week compared with two weeks ago and were 40% lower year over year. The refinance share of mortgage activity, however, increased to 65.4% of total applications from 63.9% the previous week, due to continued weakness in the purchase loan market.
“Mortgage rates continued to creep higher over the past two weeks, as markets maintained an optimistic view of the economy,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. “Refinance demand continues to dwindle, as many borrowers refinanced in 2020, and in early 2021.”
Rates continued to climb at the start of this week, rising sharply Tuesday to the highest level since early April of last year, according to Mortgage News Daily, which calculates daily rates as opposed to weekly averages.
Applications for mortgages to purchase homes fell 4% from two weeks earlier and were 12% lower year over year. That was the weakest showing since October 2021. Home sales began pulling back in November, but more because of low inventory than high interest rates. Home prices also continue to gain compared with 2020, up just over 18% in November, according to CoreLogic.
“Despite supply and affordability challenges, 2021 was a record year for purchase originations,” said Kan. “MBA expects 2022 to be even stronger, with total purchase activity reaching $1.74 trillion.”
