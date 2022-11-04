FG shuts another section of Lagos Eko Bridge after inferno

The Federal Government has announced the emergency closure of another section of Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The portion of the bridge was gutted by fire in the early hours of Friday.

Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Forosola Oloyede announced the closure on Friday.

Oloyede confirmed that the inferno started from under the bridge and damaged the Ijora Olopa section, near the area used as frozen food market.

She said the fire started around 1.00 a.m and was put out at about 4.00 a.m with the assistance of the Federal Fire Service.

The official added that investigation is ongoing to identify the cause.

“Before the fire was put out it had already damaged some parts of the bridge.

“In order to avert any further hazards, the section will be closed to traffic pending the result of official inspection and integrity tests.”

Oloyede said the Apongbon-Ijora section of the Costain-bound lane is now closed to motorists till further notice.