FG to seize IPOB’s assets in Nigeria and abroad

The federal government is planning to seize all asset and properties belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The proposed move follows the gazetting of the declaration of the organisation as a terrorist group.

The government is planning to appoint an administrator to take over all the properties belonging to IPOB in Nigeria and abroad.

“This is the procedure contemplated by section 2(1)(c) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 as amended in 2013, that the prosecution shall be published in the official gazette of the Federal Government,” The Punch quoted Obono-Obla as saying.

“This is final that IPOB is an unlawful society, it’s an illegal society. So, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the President will subsequently appoint an administrator to take over all the properties belonging to IPOB in Nigeria and abroad.”

Obono-Obla added that the gazetting of the order proscribing IPOB was to warn those promoting IPOB that they would be prosecuted.

Justice Abdu Kafarati, had, on September 20, acting on an ex parte application by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) granted the order proscribing IPOB.

But he had directed the Federal Government to gazette the order and also to publish it in two national dailies in accordance with stipulations of the law.

While the Federal Government has now gazetted the order, it must now publish it in two newspapers.