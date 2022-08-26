NEWS
FG says only three disagreement areas remain in Bakassi
The demarcation of the Bakassi peninsula and adjoining boundaries between Nigeria and Cameroon has reduced from 13 to three, the Federal Government said on Thursday.
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said this during the 34th session of the mixed commission cameroon-Nigeria, in Abuja, organised by the National Boundary Commision.
He commended the Chairman of the Mixed Commission, Mahamat Saleh, for fronting the landmark achievements of the construction of the lot 6, A, B, and C.
According to him, under the leadership and guidance of Saleh, the CNMC has made rapid progress and recorded landmark achievements in the implementation of its mandate within the shortest period of time.
The AGF said, “The just&concluded pillar construction exercise, plot six A, B and C, on the Atlantical Mountain is a milestone achievement in view of the difficulty in accessing the area.
“It is also on record that under your able leadership we jointly resolved the challenges previously associated with some of the major disagreement areas we inherited and these disagreements were reduced as the number was reduced from 13 to just three as of today.
“Mr. Chairman, it is to your credit that we have also improved on the frequency of our meetings. We had the 33rd session of the CNMC in November, 2021 and here we are today having the 34th session barely just a nine month period of time.
“This is indeed a great achievement, compared to the about seven years period between 32nd and 33rd sessions, which indeed could only hold after a span of seven years. Your amiable disposition, your Excellency, capacity to deal with intricate issues and delegate determination to achieve a set goals are immensely applauded by Nigeria, and I believe Cameroon as well.
“Accordingly, we must, therefore, commend your services to the continent and to our countries.
“I wish to also recognise and express gratitude to our two presidents, and indeed the Secretary General of the United Nation, for the encouraging financial support accorded the exercises.
“The enormous financial commitments to support the military personnel in their works are recognised and appreciated as well. These no doubt boosted the morale of the security personnel to put in their best in the execution of the hard exercise.”
The Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adaji, said that the session was for the commission to place pillars that would clearly define the boundaries between the duo countries.
“The exercise is for us to place pillars that will define the boundaries in the entire structure of the 2100 pillars, just like we have defined close to about 2000. The remaining sector, we want to make sure we also emplace pillars and this pillar emplacement programme is continuous. We just finished lot size and we will continue with lot seven and eight”, he said.
He said that the three remaining disagreement areas are, “the room Sookie; then there is the issue of one of the pillars known as Anglo German pillars; the other one is the popular cuja community around Adamawa state. Now the issues had been the difficulties by the parties to agree on the correct interpretation of the ICJ documents.”
Adaji said, “Rum Suki the ICJ had ruled that Nigeria’s position was more accepted but our brothers want a situation whereby their own views will also be tabled for further negotiations and specials.
“We are saying, no, let’s stick to the ICJ judgement for now. In the case of pillar 8, we have always argued that there was a mistake in the coordinates of that point that was given and we have requested our counterparts, our Cameroonian brothers to still reason with us as we have seen in previous cases where there had been mistakes in the coordinates given by the ICJ because the coordinates is supposed to guide you to a point, where that point is not where you expect to be, you will see an error.”
Kaduna: Nigerian Army rescues three kidnapped victims in Birni Gwari
The Nigerian Army, on Friday, said security operatives have rescued three kidnapped victims in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State
Onyema Nwachukwu, Brigadier-General, Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday, said the success was recorded by a combined team of the operatives, headed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, accompanied by a team of operational commanders and operatives.
According to him, while on an operational, cum inspection tour in Kaduna State on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the operatives made a concerted effort to rescue the victims from a group of armed kidnappers in Manini village,along Pole Wire-Birnin Gwari road, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.
According to him, the kidnappers had abducted the victims and were taking off, when they were confronted by the GOC’s team, adding that the hot exchange of fire that followed subdued the kidnappers, compelling them to scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into nearby forest, abandoning their abductees.
He said two adult males and an elderly woman rescued have been conveyed to Kaduna, where they are currently receiving medical attention.
2023: Obasanjo working with Peter Obi, try to woo Wike, PDP members – Adeyanju
Popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo is working with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi in London.
Adeyanju claimed that Obasanjo was trying to get some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work with Obi.
He made the claim while reacting to the meeting between Obasanjo, Obi, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
Others are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State.
The Nigerian leaders were on Thursday seen in photographs as they met for yet-to-be identified reasons in the United Kingdom.
There are speculations that the reason for the foreign meeting could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.
Recall that Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the party’s presidential primaries.
Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him and picked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Reacting to the meeting, Adeyanju said Obasanjo wants a power shift to the Southern part of the country.
In a tweet, the activist said the former president wouldn’t stand for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He wrote: “OBJ meets Obi & PDP Govs in London.
“Like I said a few days ago, Obj is supporting Obi and trying to get some PDP people to work for him but many of them are scamming Baba.
“OBJ’s position is that power must go back to the South and nothing else but he can’t stand Tinubu.”
Reps summon Auditor-General over fuel subsidy payment documents
The House of Representatives has summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF) to appear before it on Aug. 30 for an explanation of fuel subsidy payments between 2013 and 2022.
The lawmakers want the auditor-general to provide documentary evidence on the audit carried out on the monies spent on fuel subsidy by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd.
Rep. Ibrahim Aliyu, the Chairman, Special ad hoc Committee investigating the fuel subsidy, issued the notice in Abuja on Thursday.
Aliyu made this known during the scrutiny of documents submitted by the representative of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Mr Okolieaboh Sylvia.
The AGoF was represented by the Director of Federation Accounts, Mr Mohammed Saleh.
The lawmakers also directed the office of the AGoF to provide relevant financial transactions on the fuel subsidy for the period under review.
In its bid to ensure a fair hearing as enshrined in the law, the committee said it was expecting the AGoF to appear before it on Sept. 8 with relevant documents.
The committee tasked the AGoF with the need to have an independent monitoring mechanism to verify the veracity of the transactions.
The committee also expressed the need for the office of the AGoF to ensure due diligence by verifying the transaction documents submitted by all government agencies in line with its functions as spelt out in the Act.
Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue), after thoroughly scrutinising the documents, identified some discrepancies in the amount computed in the NNPC documents, NAN reports.
