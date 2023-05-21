Sunday, May 21, 2023
FG sacks FAAN MD Capt Yadudu, appoints Mohammed new CEO

Barely a week before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the federal government at the weekend sacked the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt Rabiu Yadudu and immediately replaced him with Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

It was gathered that Yadudu’s initial four-year tenure expires in a few week’s time and since the government wanted to give others a chance to head the agency, he was kicked out.

But prior to his successor’s elevation, Kabir Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, North Central of FAAN, with his office at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Sources who confirmed the development said that Yadudu’s sack is the beginning of the gale of retrenchments expected to hit other aviation agencies this week.

The appointment of the new FAAN MD at the tail end of an administration came as a shocker to the aviation industry.

Capt. Yadudu was appointed FAAN MD four years ago.

His successor, Mohammed, comes with a requisite experience in the public service.

