FG revokes Oyo-Ogbomoso road contract awarded to RCC

The Federal Government has terminated the 98km Oyo-Ogbomoso road contract awarded to RCC Construction Company.

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday at the Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders’ Engagement in Ibadan, themed Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State: Challenges and Sustainable Solutions.

Umahi stated that the project was long overdue but assured the public that it would soon be re-awarded to another contractor.

According to stakeholders, the failure to complete the road on time has hindered economic growth not only in the area but across Oyo State as a whole

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!