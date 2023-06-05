FG resumes meeting with NLC, TUC

The Nigerian Labour Congres and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria are currently meeting representatives of the Federal Government over the discontinuance of subsidy as announced by the President, Bola Tinubu, last Monday, May 29.

Although the NLC, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, arrived at the Presidential Villa at 5:45 pm, the leadership of the TUC joined much later at 09:20 pm.

The TUC representatives led by its President, Festus Osifo, entered the Villa premises for the meeting that may last far into the night.

With both unions meeting the FG on Monday, talks with the TUC earlier slated for Tuesday may no longer hold.

A meeting between the FG and organised labour last Wednesday ended in a deadlock and was rescheduled for Sunday.

On Sunday, however, the labour union failed to show up for the meeting. Leaders of the Trade Unions Congress of Nigeria who attended the meeting tabled several demands before the FG, the topmost of which was the upward review of the minimum wage and tax holidays.

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. James Faleke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju are among others representing the FG.