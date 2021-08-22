NEWS
FG, resident doctors reach accord, may suspend strike on Monday
The Federal Government is set to begin the implementation of the agreement it reached with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) tomorrow.
This, in turn, is expected to lead to the suspension of the strike by the doctors.
The implementation comes 19 days after resident doctors, under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an industrial action.
After a two-day consultative meeting, which had representatives of the Ministries of Labour, and Health, the Budget Office, NMA and NARD, among others in attendance, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) duels on all the 12 disputed issues.
Regarding the issue of non-payment of some house officers, the Minister said NARD is expected to submit the list of the affected 114 officers for further verification and when confirmed that they are genuine, and their IPPIS particulars and BVN are in order, they would be paid in September with the outstanding arrears.
He said an agreement was reached on the Residency Training Fund outstanding for 2020 and 2021, after the Budget Office had explained that N617, 429, 121 was the outstanding to be paid for year 2020.
Ngige said: “There are reconciliations to be done here because the 2020 was done with some errors. Some people, who are not supposed to benefit from the fund, got money and because of that, the number of genuine people that were not paid also came to that quantum of persons.
“So, reconciliation is being done and some monies are being returned. We have given a timeline for this reconciliation to be done.
“And for the 2021, the money approved by Government is N4.802billion. This money like I said earlier was contained in the 2021 Supplementary Budget, which the President signed on the eve of his departure to UK for the meeting and medical check-up.
“So, between that time and now, it became a money law. The funds have now been sourced and it has gotten from the CBN to the Budget Office where we expect it to be processed in one week as undertaken by the Government side.”
Ngige added that the meeting agreed that by next Friday, August 27, residents in institutions would have started getting their money, with each receiving about N542,000.
He noted that the issue of consequential adjustment on National Minimum wage cuts across the health and educational sectors, which were both affected by the projection of N160billion done in 2019, but which fell short of the people that were to benefit from this.
“The meeting agreed that the Budget Office of the Federation should start from the 2021 service vote to start paying. And if we have any leftovers, we roll it into the 2022.”
“Coming to hazard allowance, everybody agreed that the discussion is still ongoing and therefore government wants to finish it up. We agreed with NMA position that they don’t want to discuss holistically anymore as an association and that they have their own peculiarities that are not same with other health workers.
“We are going to do two meetings, one for NMA and affiliates and one for JOHESU. But we are taking the meetings concurrently so that we don’t run into troubled quarters. We are starting next week,” he explained.
Ngige said the meeting equally noted that the non-payment of skipping allowance cuts across the entire health sector and therefore agreed that it was going to be handled holistically, while awaiting the court judgment on the matter.
He hinted that the NMA has been directed to submit a written position on the controversial withdrawing NYSC doctors and house officers from the scheme of service to point out the anomaly in the circular, for onward transmission to Head of Service of the Federation, who will look at the inputs given by NMA to the circular and process it to either the Council of Establishment or handle it administratively, if the issues are not such of fundamental nature to further clarify it, adding that a two-month timeline has been set for this.
The Minister added: “We also agreed on the migration of doctors on GFMIS from some university teaching hospitals, like University College Hospital Ibadan, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, which have recruited doctors on GFMIS and were unable to pay them when GFMIS was tampered with.
“We can resume when we verify those people. They can be there until the recruitment is perfected in order to migrate them to IPPIS. In this wise, the Head of Service has granted waiver and revalidation of old waiver for University of Port Harcourt and waivers for University College Ibadan and Calabar. But this is not without reprimand for CMDS who have flouted government regulations by recruiting people into the service without fulfilling the requirements of circular on this.
“We also have issue of hazard allowances for doctors in government hospitals that did not benefit from that 2020 payment. The Federal Ministry of Health has compiled a list and we said that the list should be forwarded back again to the Federal Ministry of Finance. For doctors in University Clinics and the rest of them, we said they should route their own through the Federal Ministry of Education, their parent Ministry and Employer.”
On the controversial issue of NSIWC circular, removing doctors in academia from CONMESS and also doctors who are doubling as honorary consultants/lecturers from CONMESS to CONUAS, Ngige said government had before NARD’s request, treated one leg of it by obeying the court order already gotten by them and in spirit of dialogue, government said further discussions should continue with NSIWC.
He said: “NMA has undertaken that they should tell the two members and their association to do an out of court settlement by withdrawing the matter from the industrial court until we finish the negotiation. We gave a time for negotiation.
“We have empanelled a committee with NMA leading, including NSIWC, Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and others in the team. The first inaugural meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, we are hopeful that this meeting will give us suggestion on how to resolve the matter.”
On the issues relating to states, he said there is no way the Federal Government will start pulling the states on the issue of domestication of Medical Residency Training Programme by their various Houses of Assembly and Government and issue of Medical Training Residency Fund.
“We have before now made contact with the Governors’ Forum on these matters and the onus is now on us as the Ministry of Labour to talk to the Governors’ Forum and impress on them the need for this to be done. The Medical Residency Training and accompanying Fund is already in the Act, which the Federal Government has signed. We will impress it on them as part of strengthening the health system so that we are not starved of specialist doctors. There is an urgent need for them to adopt that. This will also help us to stem the issue of brain drain. The Federal Government cannot employ everybody. We want state governments to pay more attention to secondary and tertiary health,” the Minister said.
Olu of Warri reverses grandfather’s curse on Nigeria
The new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has reversed a curse placed on Nigeria by his grandfather, Ogiame Erejuwa II, following his coronation on Saturday.
Just before delivering a powerful speech, the monarch worshipped the Almighty God with soulful music.
“As the spiritual, cultural, political, and traditional ruler of this land, I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, the first son of Olu Atuwatse II, the grandson of and direct descendant of Olu Erediuwa II who was offended on this throne, hereby, reverse the curse placed over this land.
“In its (the curse’s) place, I release forgiveness and healing to the Federal Government of Nigeria whose might was used to propagate that offence, and I decree unprecedented and an uncommon peace, prosperity, progress, development upon this land,” Atuwatse III said.
Born as Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, the new Olu’s grandfather was the paramount leader of the Itsekiri and was Olu of Warri from 1951 to 1964, and from 1966 to 1986.
Although he did not talk about what really transpired, Atuwatse III explained that his grandfather was furious when he visited late Akenzua II who was Oba of Benin between 1933 and 1978 to recount his ordeal.
Ortom to Buhari: Be ready to kill all of us to actualize your cattle agenda in Benue
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described as unfortunate, a situation where the people’s love, trust and votes for President Muhammadu Buhari are being rewarded with hate, cruelty and dictatorial policies aimed at grabbing their lands to donate to herders with their cows.
This is even as the governor emphasized that Buhari must be ready to kill everyone in the state to actualize his grazing reserves route.
“If President Buhari must actualize his cattle agenda in Benue State, he should be ready to kill all of us, hence grazing reserves and cattle routes are the only project the president has for Nigerians, I want to repeat, Benue is not interested in such a project,” he said.
Ortom, who was reacting to the statement credited to the Presidency indicating that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch,” 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country, described it as shocking and disappointing.
The governor said the Presidency was whipping a dead horse on the issue of grazing reserves in the country because Buhari is very much aware that all the northern states including his home state, Katsina and the entire southern states have unanimously rejected open grazing of livestock, therefore the Presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the issue of grazing reserves.
“It is now evident that the government at the centre prioritizes the welfare of cattle over human beings and is bent on taking Nigeria back to the precolonial era, because Nigeria has been turned to a cow republic by the present administration,” Ortom added.
He asked the federal government to be more worried about the millions of farmers displaced from their ancestral lands by continuous attacks by herdsmen which is threatening food security, instead of fighting for the well-being of cows.
Ortom said: “Millions of Nigerians have been displaced following attacks by armed herders and are currently suffering in IDP camps. Benue State for instance has over 1.5 million displaced people with thousands living in camps and many more were forced to flee their ancestral lands to stay under dehumanizing conditions in open fields. The Buhari administration does not seem to be worried about the food crisis already ravaging the country.”
“Farmers have been chased into IDP camps by herders and children are dying of starvation, yet what is more important to the Presidency is the well-being of cows,” he said.
Ortom who spoke through his chief press secretary Terver Akase also said he was equally disappointed with members of the committee which recommended that grazing reserves be established in parts of the country.
According to him, from the statement, it is now clear that the Presidency wants to plunge the country into an avoidable crisis, otherwise, there is no justification for President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have openly kicked against the policy and have embraced ranching in place of open grazing.
“I want to say here that the committee members are the real enemies of Nigeria. What they are doing is hypocrisy of the highest order. Members of the committee should know that posterity will judge everyone according to their deeds here on earth. Above all, there is God oh! the Buhari administration will not be in power forever,” he said.
“In a country where insecurity has reached an all-time high with hundreds of citizens being killed by armed herdsmen, bandits and other terrorists, the Presidency is only bordered about animals and their safety and is deploying all machinery and arsenal of government to impose grazing reserves and cattle routes on Nigerians. This is unacceptable.
“We challenge the Presidency to name what it has done to alleviate the plight of those displaced by herdsmen in Benue State since 2018? What is the difference between the Buhari administration’s approach to insecurity and the Taliban agenda in Afghanistan?”
9 killed as rival bandits fight over ransom sharing
Two groups of bandits engaged in a gun duel over ransom sharing in Giwa local government area of the Kaduna state.
Nine of the bandits were killed in the process.
The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said credible intelligence networks informed the government of the development which was further corroborated by security agencies.
The commissioner said intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.ADVERTISEMENT
“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated,” the commissioner said in a statement.
Acting Kaduna State Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards apprehending criminal elements.
