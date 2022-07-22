NEWS
FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges
The Federal Government, on Friday, released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country.
Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong made the announcement on Friday.
Goong advised parents to log on to the ministry’s website to check for the names of their wards.
He said parents could also check the admission status at the school they applied.
According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges.
He said admission is ongoing in such schools with available vacancies.
Obi, Bianca, Putin, ASUU strike top Nigerians’ Google search in H1
Latest Google trends released on Thursday revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, emerged as one of the top three most-searched people in Nigeria in the last six months.
Other top trending people in Nigeria within the first half of the year are Bianca Ojukwu and the Russian President, Vladmir Putin and embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.
The five-month ASUU strike also ranked among the trending moments on Google search trends in the country. Other trending things include songs and movies searched for by Nigerians in half-year 2022.
Google in the report, said: “The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
“The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Obi, Putin and Ojukwu. Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
“Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra Willie Obiano. A second slap comes in at number five on the list after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.”
Google added that AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of AFCON to emerge a winner.
“The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online,” it added.
“The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022,” Google disclosed.
Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
Stranded travellers protest Dana Air closure
It was a chaotic scene at Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, yesterday, as scores of Dana Air’s customers went irate over the abrupt closure of the airline.
The travellers that had arrived early for check-in lamented that the Dana section was deserted for hours and booked passengers unattended.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), late Wednesday, suspended the airline’s operations indefinitely over its alleged inability to run safe operations.
The move, following an investigation by the apex regulatory body, saw to the immediate withdrawal of the airline’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20.
The suspension of Dana comes after the country’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, suspended scheduled flight operations. With the suspension of Dana Air, all its domestic flight services would be on hold pending the lifting of the suspension.
Some of the stranded passengers, who claimed not to have received the airline’s notification of suspension of operations, demanded an immediate refund of their airfares or alternative airline seats when staffers later showed up.
Apparently uninterested in explanations on refund protocols, tempers flared as some protesters went unruly, rough-handling officials and attacked the airline’s booking office.
One of the affected passengers said only a refund would appease her agony. “I just want my money back; that is all. I spent my all to buy this ticket yesterday to keep up with a very important appointment. The airline knows that it will not fly, why did they sell expensive tickets? Just give me my money,” she charged at an official.
JAMB releases cut-off for 2022 admission into universities, polytechnics
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved cut-off marks for universities and polytechnics in the country.
The decision was taken on Thursday after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others at the 2022 policy meeting in Abuja
For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities.
JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, during the meeting revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored 200 and above.
While giving further statistics of the 2022 examination, Oloyede noted that a total of 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above; 704,991 scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above; 1,192,057 scored 160 and above.
“For the cut-off, 140 have been approved as the minimum benchmark for admissions in universities; 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education. The deadline for the 2022 admissions has been agreed to be December 31, 2022”, he added.
He also stated that the board would no longer accept A’Level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board for Direct Entry admissions.
Oloyede, said, “The Minister of Education has approved that the NABTEB A’Level GCE will no longer be recognised as a qualification for Direct Entry from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it.
