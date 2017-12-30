FG redeployes nine permanent secretaries

The Federal Government on Friday approved the redeployment of nine Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The affected government officials include those who were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

“The processes for handing/taking over should be completed on or before Monday, 8th January, 2018,” the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita, said in a statement announcing their redeployment.

According to her, Aminu Bisalla was redeployed from General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, while Aliboh Lawrence was moved to the Special Duties Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Other affected permanent secretaries are Odewale Olajide, who was moved from SDO-OHCSF to Budget and National Planning; and Dr. Umar Bello, who was retained in his Special Services Office, OSGF position.

Four of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, Sulaiman Lawal, was deployed to Career Management Office (OHCSF); Adekunle Adeyemi, GSO- OSGF; Ekaro Chukwumuebodo, Federal Civil Service Commission; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu to Mines and Steel Development; and Osuji Marcellinus to Service Policy and Strategies Office.