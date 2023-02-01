FG reacts to El-Rufai ‘anti-Tinubu’ claim

The Federal Government has responded to allegations by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some “elements” in the Presidential Villa are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai made the claim during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, reacted while addressing State House Correspondents at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier that day.

Mohammed restated the President’s position that his administration will only focus on ensuring a free fair and credible elections and not favour or cause anyone to be at a disadvantage.

He further contended that if there is anyone working against any candidate, it is officially not known.

In the question-and-answer session, the information minister equally reacted to Tuesday’s rating by Transparency International released.

He underscored that the government has very impressive records based on achievements by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC), among others, and is therefore not bothered about the ratings.

The minister noted that the administration’s fight against corruption is not to impress Transparency International but to engender growth in the country, politically and economically.

Citing instances where returned assets and funds have been channeled to developing infrastructure and welfare projects, Mohammed asserted that the government’s anti corruption drive has been successful.