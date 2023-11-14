Tuesday, November 14, 2023
FG probes cancellation of 264 Nigerian passengers’ visas in Jeddah

FG probes cancellation of 264 Nigerian passengers’ visas in Jeddah
Air Peace

Federal Government on Monday said it was investigating the cancellation of visas of 264 Nigerian passengers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The passengers were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on Sunday.

The flight took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Sunday night and landed at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

But to the consternation of the airline staff, the Saudi Arabian authorities announced that all the passengers’ visas had been cancelled.

This was even though the passengers went through the Advanced Passengers Information System during the check-in formalities in Nigeria which was also monitored by the Saudi authorities.

However, in a statement by the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, AlKasim Abdulkadir, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.

“The Ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with the 4Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria has just participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made.”

