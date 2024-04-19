FG places ex-Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello on watchlist

The Federal Government has placed the immediate-past Governor of Kogi state on its watchlist, alerting security agencies in the country and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to arrest him at any entry and exit points.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap disclosed this in a memo addressed to several security stakeholders including the The Director General, Department of State Services, The Inspector General of Police and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The memo which was signed by ACI DS Umar provided the ex-governor’s international passport details.

Part of the memo reads; “I am directed to inform you that the above named person has been placed on watch list.

“Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for Conspiracy, Breach of Trust and Money Laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/TE/V1/279 dated 18 April 2024. If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action.

“Please accept as always the Comptroller General warmest regards and esteem”.

In a similar vein, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted on Thursday for economic and financial crimes.

According to a statement on its official Facebook, “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 billion.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabout should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station,” the EFCC said.