Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeNEWSFG pays medical lecturers’ salary arrears, shuns others
NEWS

FG pays medical lecturers’ salary arrears, shuns others

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Federal Government has started paying salary arrears to lecturers in the departments of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Medicine in some federal universities.

The lecturers are under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics, one of the two splinter groups licensed by the government to reduce the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The government had in 2022 implemented a no-work-no-pay rule against lecturers for seven months due to the strike embarked upon by the ASUU.

Efforts to get the government to pay the lecturers the withheld salaries for the duration of strike by ASUU proved abortive.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, a body which encompasses medical doctors in the academics and other consultant medical doctors, explained to the government that medical schools were not shut down during the period of strike hence the salaries of their members should not be withheld.

Speaking with our correspondent in Abuja, a source confirmed that medical lecturers have been paid their withheld salaries.

“This is currently causing confusion in the school. Medical lecturers have started receiving their salaries. Other lecturers have not but we have been told to stay calm.”

Previous article
LP faction, representatives clash at election petition tribunal
Next article
Factional Labour Party Chairman, Lamidi Apapa booed outside Appeal Court
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network