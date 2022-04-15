NEWS
FG pardons ex-Govs Dariye, Nyame convicted for stealing N2.7bn
The Council of State led by the PresidentMuhammadu Buhari has approved the pardon of 159 convicts including a former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye; and ex-Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, who were both imprisoned for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn respectively.
Confirming Dariye’s pardon, the Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, said that the ex-governor had been given a second chance.
He added “Every Plateau man is happy about it and we give kudos to the President for honouring us in this manner .We want to also thank whoever that has a hand in making it happen because everybody makes mistakes and you can make errors while in governance.
“As of today, he (Dariye ) has been given a reprieve as if nothing has happened and that is the spirit we have to imbibe as a people that when we make mistakes, we have to forgive because nobody is above error “
The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Government House, Dr Macham Makut, also confirmed that Governor Simon Lalong was at the council of State meeting where Dariye was granted state pardon.
The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Kunini, also hailed Nyame’s pardon in a statement on Thursday while there was jubilation in some parts of the state following the news.
The Spokesman for Dariye, Mr. Christopher John, confirmed the pardon of both Dariye and Nyame to one of our correspondents.
John said the pardon of the ex-governors had nothing to do with the fact that they were members of the All Progressives Congress.
He claimed that both men were unfairly convicted, adding that their pardon was a form of vindication.
Dariye’s aide added, “We are so excited about this. We’ve been expecting for a long time and fortunately, it has come at this time. We thank God and the government for granting him this pardon. The Nigerian system has made many court judgments unreliable. You can be roped into things you know nothing about.
“I believe that it is the will of God for him to be released. I don’t trust the Nigerian court system. Jolly Nyame was also released and we thank God. It has nothing to do with them being in the APC. It was even the PDP that charged them to court. The APC was not in power when this thing started. We know the genesis
Dariye and Nyame were convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in 2018. Dariye, who was governor from 1999 to 2007, was jailed for laundering public funds to the tune of N1.162bn and was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Justice Banjoko who has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.
Dariye’s prison term was later reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal in Abuja while his conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Court.
For Rev Nyame, who was governor of Taraba State from 1999 to 2007, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing N1.6bn from the state’s treasury, a judgment which was also upheld by the Supreme Court.
Addressing journalists after the Council of State meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the council approved 159 out of 162 applications presented for consideration for the prerogative of mercy for convicts and inmates in correctional facilities nationwide.
According to Malami, the council rejected a proposal to grant pardon to one of the prisoners sentenced to 120 years for theft of over N25bn. The pardon, he said, was sought on health grounds.
Though the AGF kept mum over the identity of the prisoner in question, a top presidency source identified a former Managing Director of Platinum Habib Bank, Francis Atuche, as one of the people not fortunate to be pardoned.
The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government responsible for advising the executive on policy matters.
Members include the President, past Presidents, the Vice-President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and both serving and past Chief Justices of Nigeria.
Others include the Attorney General of the Federation, all governors and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory.
In attendance were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibarahim Gambari and governors.
Former heads of state physically in attendance were Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.
NEWS
Families of kidnapped train passengers groan, appeal to bandits
The families of passengers kidnapped from the bombed Abuja-Kaduna train are pleading with their abductors to allow them negotiate the release of their relations.
Terrorists had attacked the train on March 28, leading to the death of no fewer than eight persons; 26 persons were injured while over 160 passengers, according to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, could not be accounted for.
However, in a video last week, the terrorists said the government knew what they wanted, threatening to kill those in custody if their demands were not met.
But addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, one of the abducted family members, Aliyu Mohammed, begged the terrorists to give room for families to negotiate the release of their loved ones.
Mohammed, who lamented that no government agency had reached out to them since the incident, stated that the families, and not the government, would bear the brunt should anything untoward happen to the victims.
He stated, “We are begging and pleading with the kidnappers to provide room for dialogue so we can negotiate the release of our loved ones.”
NEWS
US approves $1billion fresh military helicopters’ sale to Nigeria over insecurity
The Joe Biden administration in the United States has given the green light for Nigeria to buy advanced attack helicopters worth nearly $1billion despite concerns about the country´s human rights record as it battles threats from criminal gangs and extremists in the north.
According to Daily Mail, the State Department on Thursday announced the approval of the $997 million sale of 24 Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters and related equipment to Nigeria.
The related equipment includes guidance, night vision and targeting systems as well as engines and training support, the department said in a notice to Congress.
The sale went ahead after a November 2021 visit to Abuja by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during which he raised concerns about Nigeria´s rights record.
At the time, though, Blinken also made clear that the United States regards Nigeria as a partner in combating terrorism and Islamic extremism in West Africa and the Sahel, a region along the Sahara Desert stretching across North Africa, and is looking to increase cooperation with it in those areas.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the department told Congress.
The deal will also “better equip Nigeria to contribute to shared security objectives, promote regional stability and build interoperability with the U.S. and other Western partners” and “will be a major contribution to U.S. and Nigerian security goals,” the notice said.
Nigeria´s security forces have long been accused of human rights violations in their operations, with personnel involved often escaping justice.
In October 2020, the Nigerian Army opened fire at a demonstration in the country´s economic hub where hundreds were protesting against police brutality, killing 11 people and injuring many others, according to a government-backed panel.
During Blinken’s visit on November, he said the U.S. was looking forward to seeing the full results of the investigation and would make a decision on arms sales to Nigeria based in part on the findings and whether those responsible were held accountable.
Nigeria is also facing a growing threat from armed gangs and extremist rebels who are now working together in the country’s troubled northwest and threaten to further destabilize an already volatile region.
Nigeria, Africa´s most populous country with 206 million people, has been battling violence in the north and an alliance between the two groups could worsen the crisis, analysts believe.
NEWS
IG orders promotion of officers on same rank since 2017
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday, said policemen who have been on the same rank since 2017 will be promoted in the next 24 hours.
The IG, who said he was concerned about police welfare, added that commissioned officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police, as well as the rank and file, would be elevated.
Addressing officers and men of Zone 7 headquarters, Abuja, during his familiarisation visit and inauguration of projects, Baba cautioned police officers and other security agencies to be mindful of whom they associated with.
He stated, “Issues of the welfare of police personnel are paramount to me. All members of rank and file wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by today (Thursday).
“Commissioned officers from the rank of the ASP to CSP will also be promoted, but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated officers. As for what is happening in the South-East and North-Central regions, we are doing something to change the narrative to ensure that citizens live peacefully.”
As the nation approaches an election year, the police boss informed his personnel that they would soon be trained in election security duties in line with the Electoral Act.
Baba ordered the release of two pickup vans and computers to the zonal headquarters to enhance its operations.
The Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Zone 7, Mohammed Aliyu, commended the IG for the renovation of the zonal headquarters.
“In line with the IG’s policy trust which is anchored on the principle of accountability, transparency, respect for the rule of law, human rights protection, and cooperation with other security agencies, the zonal command is living up to its responsibilities and expectations,” he stated.
Latest News
- Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
- Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
- Families of kidnapped train passengers groan, appeal to bandits
- UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]
- FA Cup: Klopp makes fresh demand ahead of Man City semi-final
Trending
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Buhari in tight corner over Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
American actor flies to Russia for Putin’s 70th birthday
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why men prefer women in pyjamas than lingerie!
-
NEWS2 days ago
IG orders promotion of officers on same rank since 2017
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Russian subscribers file lawsuit against Netflix for suspending service
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Foreign airlines to begin sale of tickets in US dollars April 19