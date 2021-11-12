NEWS
FG moves to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government will pay Nigerians transport allowance after removing fuel subsidy.
Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Ahmed said fuel subsidy costs the country so many resources that could be invested in “education, health and critical infrastructure”.
President Muhammadu Buhari and finance minister, Zainab Ahmed.
She described fuel subsidy as a “major drain and waste” on the country’s economy, saying Nigeria should jettison the fuel subsidy regime.
The finance minister said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) offers that petroleum products should be deregulated, adding that the deregulation will take effect in July 2022.
She said, “In making our plans at least in the 2022 budget, we assumed that this deregulation will take effect from July 2022.
“While the act was passed. The president said there would be a one-year timeframe within which implementation will be made, moving from the status quo to the provisions of PIA.
“We assume that by June we will be able to exit the fuel subsidy, and we have made provision only up till June in the budget for fuel subsidy.
“And it is important that we exit this subsidy. It is costing us a significant amount of resources that we could have applied for education, health and critical infrastructure. It is a major waste and a major drain on the economy.”
When asked if the government was prepared for a labour action against the removal of fuel subsidy like it happened during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2012, Ahmed said the Nigerian government was planning to cushion the effect it would have on Nigerians.
She said the government was planning the deployment of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles as an alternative to petrol-aided vehicles.
Also according to her, the Muhammadu Buhari-led government is considering paying transport allowance to Nigerians for six or 12 months to further cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.
She said the transport allowance will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of Nigerians through their bank verification numbers (BVN) and national identity number.
She said, “What we are doing now is — we’ve been negotiating with labour. We are planning and deploying CNG — which is an alternative to mass transit to PMS.
“But we are also looking at providing some palliatives for a large number of the population in terms of maybe a transport subsidy for a short period like six months or if it is long, maybe nine months or maximum 12 months.
“Transport subsidy that would be given directly to individuals. What is constraining us is the issue of registration. The national identity registration process is ongoing and we want to make sure that this subsidy goes into the hands of the right people.
“That we can make transfers to people using their BVNs, account number and national identity number, and we know that it has gone to the right people.
“That is part of the things we are negotiating and working on. We are also engaging with the World Bank in designing a programme that will help us to provide succour for at least a minimum of 6 months, maximum of 12 months to enable us to make that transition.”
Speaking on when the fuel subsidy regime would end, she said, “If you look at what I said earlier, as from July 2022, there is no provision for fuel subsidy.”
She added that by July 2022, the fuel subsidy regime would have been done with.
“We are trying to see if we can make it earlier. If we are able to get the funding to provide this alternative transport allowance, then we will be able to make it earlier,” she said.
breaking
EFCC quizzes Ex-Edo Gov, Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud
A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, on Thursday, turned himself in for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was invited by the commission over alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6bn.
The former governor arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC, at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, on Thursday.
Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted for corruption.
But the new investigation, according to the source who was not authorised to speak on the matter, was based on a fresh evidence against him.
The source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financial indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.
When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment.
NEWS
Missing journalist, Tordue Salem found dead
The missing Vanguard reporter, Mr Tordue Salem has been found dead in Abuja.
Details of the recovery of his remains were sketchy as of 9.30pm on Thursday..
The late Benue-born journalist was covering the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly until he was last seen on Wednesday, 13th October 2021.
After he closed from work, he was said to have left in a public cab for B.J’s garden with a female relative situated close to Total filling station, opposite Force headquarters.
From the garden, he reportedly flagged a cab for the lady who left before him, informing her that he was going to Area 8, Garki. But he was never seen until his remains were recovered on Thursday.
According to Vanguard, the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT swung into action on 16th October after the matter was reported to it about the mysterious missing of the late Tordue.
It was reported that a suspect, who was identified as Prince Enyenihi, 25 was arrested in an attempt to extort the family and others who were not named immediately.
The suspect identified as Prince Enyenihi, 25, contacted Mrs Salem on October 26, 2021, via a text message with a concealed number, requesting for N100 million ransom, to be paid as ransom for her husband’s release. Part of the text message read: “if you don’t pay, Tordue will be killed in seven days. For more information, call this number.” The text message also contained an account number the money should be paid into.
This was followed by a call with a concealed number to Salem’s wife the next day,. Mrs Salem requested to speak with her husband, to ascertain he was alive before negotiation would begin. But the caller gave the phone to someone who tried to play along.
When she noticed that the voice did not sound like her husband’s, she asked the stranger to mention the name of their daughter and her birth date, a question that met dead silence at the other end.
Same evening, another call with a concealed number was received by Mrs Salem, requesting to know if her husband had been released. The confused woman was said to have requested why the caller had his number concealed.
On October 27, another text came on a bulk text message platform, ordering the family to pay the N100 million ransom before the next day, failure of which they would kill Salem.
The Police swung into action first, by de-encrypting the number that called and traced its owner to a lady in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
However, during interrogation, the lady who owns Joy Skin Care denied culpability, stating rather, that a particular number had been calling her line since October 26, 2021.
Security Operatives upon checks discovered that the number was same with that used to contact Mrs Salem, which Prince Enyenihi was finally arrested on 5th November, 2021.
Preliminary investigation by security operatives indicated that Prince Enyenihi was the next door neighbor to the beautician.
During interrogation, he disclosed that he got information of Vanguard reporter’s disappearance on a flyer that went viral on social media, which had the number of Mrs Salem as the contact person to report to if found.
The suspect further stated that he sent the text messages without the knowledge of his female neighbour, adding that he got his neighbour’s telephone number and account details from her Facebook page.
He said, “I knew the family wouldn’t pay the money. I used the owner of Joy beauty skin care ‘s account details in order to punish her for always talking to me anyhow.”
The Police couldn’t be reached immediately.
breaking
12.1m Nigerians will go hungry in December — UNICEF, WFP and FOA predict
A joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA), World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Children and Education Funds (UNICEF) has predicted that 12.1 million Nigerians will go hungry through out December 2021, as a result of insecurity and COVID-19.
The report known as Cadre Harmonise, revealed that about 19 percent of the families that will be affected by the hunger would come from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.
The report disclosed that the analysis involved 154,008,198 people, out of whom 12,135,318 in the participating 20 states plus the FCT are currently experiencing Crisis and emergency food insecurity.
The hunger situations in Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and FCT were also analyzed.
“Already, an estimated 228 707 people in the emergence phase wherein, even with humanitarian aid, at least one out of five households is either facing extreme food deficits, resulting in a very high acute malnutrition or excessive mortality, or an extreme loss of assets relating to livelihoods, causing deficits in food consumption in the short term.
“This number is projected to increase to 3.5 million at the peak of the 2022 lean season between June and August,with the number of people anticipated to be in the Emergency phase’ doubling to 459,847.
“In addition, 13 551 people are anticipated to experience catastrophe-like conditions in some of the most inaccessible localities, if access to life-saving and livelihood support interventions are not sufficiently scaled up,” it read.
UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said;
“it costs only 5,000 Naira to prevent a child from becoming malnourished, while it costs 50,000 Naira to treat a malnourished child.
“We need to invest in preventing malnutrition in children by improving the diets of women and young children, ensuring supplementation – including with Vitamin A and Iron Folic Acid – and expanding nutrition counselling services to caregivers.
“By doing so, we can change the narrative of the Cadre Harmonize analysis and ensure that children survive and thrive. But we must all work together to achieve this, especially during the challenging times we are now facing.”
Latest News
- FG moves to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal
- Side effects of being a virgin for too long
- Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
- Matteo Guendouzi admits he does not want to return to Arsenal after loan spell
- National Assembly to spend N25billion from Buhari government’s fresh foreign loans
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why diet cold drinks are bad for you
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
-
breaking19 hours ago
Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa boss in huge move from Rangers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd fans name Pogba, Martial among ten players club should sell [Full list]
-
NEWS19 hours ago
14 ‘fake’ officers arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
-
breaking2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: DSS bars lawyers, journalists, Igbo traditional rulers from court building [PHOTOS]